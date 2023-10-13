Suppose you are a seasoned connoisseur of exemplary open source apps. In that case, you've likely heard of the Tor project, a free browser that champions complete freedom and anonymity in its user's online exploits. The Tor browser can be downloaded onto PC and macOS devices, and Android's best budget phones enjoy premier access to this service via one of the best apps around. However, things get a little complicated when the latest Chromebooks get involved, as the Tor project doesn't currently have a direct download link for them.

The Tor browser Android app can be accessed on Chromebooks, but the interface is ill-adapted for a laptop setup, and users will miss out on the more intuitive nature of Tor's PC and macOS interface. There's a somewhat roundabout method of installing the Tor browser on a Chromebook using Linux, and it's simple when you know what to do. Here's AP's guide on installing the Tor browser on your favorite Chromebook.

What exactly is Tor for?

The Tor browser is an open source onion-routing service that allows its users to browse the internet with perfect anonymity. Onion routing refers to an overlay network with several layers of data encryption stacked on top of each other, similar to the layers of an onion; hence the name. This allows users to find restricted online information and data, such as accessing world news in a country that prohibits it.

What is Linux?

Linux is an operating system (OS) that connects different kinds of software and hardware within a particular device. Linux allows users to install additional software onto smartphones, PCs, and supercomputers. Given Linux's open source nature, it's common to find that two devices that run Linux can have different versions of it.

Is Tor safe?

While the browser is not malicious or dangerous, it is a service that operates out of the Dark Web, which has some disturbing content circulating through it. Like the regular internet, the Dark Web has good and bad elements, so new users must be aware of what they are getting into. Prior research is incredibly Important!

How to activate Linux on your Chromebook device

While the Tor browser can't be installed from the official Tor website, Chromebook users can install the onion-routing browser via a few simple Linux commands, which are provided below. Here's what to do.

Navigate to the settings application on your Chromebook device. Type Linux into the search bar and press Enter. Click the Turn On option next to Linux Development Environment. Click Next when the Set-up Linux Development Environment prompt appears. When prompted, type a name for your Linux terminal. The name must be all lowercase. Leave the Disk Size option at its default setting and click Install. An installation process begins. This can take a while, so feel free to go and do something else while you wait. Just make sure not to close the tab. After the installation is complete, a black screen with a name and a single blinking cursor appears. This is your Linux Terminal. The name is whatever lowercase name you chose in step 3, with the word Penguin after it. To check what version of Linux you have on your Chromebook, paste the following command in front of the dollar sign on your terminal: cat /etc/os-release Our device uses Debian Linux, a common version of the operating system used on Chromebooks. When the command is typed in, press Enter. Lines of code appear and end with your name at the bottom, ready for additional commands.

If you use keyboard commands, press Ctrl + Shift + V to paste the command into the terminal.

How to install Tor on Chromebook using Linux

Now that you have Linux up and running, installing Tor is fairly standard. There are two commands you have to enter to initiate the installation process. Here's what to do.

Enter the following command into your Linux terminal and press Enter next to where your name reappears below the previous code. This causes more code to appear. echo "deb http://ftp.debian.org/debian buster-backports main contrib" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/backports.list When your name reappears again, enter the following command and press Enter. This checks for any updates available for your Linux OS. sudo apt update When your name reappears again, enter the following command and press Enter. This launches the Tor installation process. sudo apt install torbrowser-launcher -t buster-backports -y This causes a lot of text to appear and scroll down. Type Y and press Enter if any prompts appear before this process concludes. When this process is complete, the Tor browser launcher can be installed. When your name reappears again, enter the following command and press Enter. This downloads and installs the Tor browser launcher onto your Chromebook. torbrowser-launcher A progress bar appears in the middle of the terminal. Wait for it to finish loading, and click Connect when prompted. This triggers another lengthy download, so feel free to leave this running while you do something else. When the progress bar is full, the Tor browser opens. Tor can now be launched from your Chromebook device. A shortcut for the browser appears in your app library when you want to use it.

Can I uninstall Tor from my Chromebook?

Yes, and it's simple. There is a file labeled "Tor" somewhere in your file library. Delete this file and empty your trash bin, and the Tor browser is deleted from your device.

Browse at ease on your favorite Chromebook

Popular open source services like Tor can be a little unnerving for new users, given the inherent risks of venturing into anonymous online territory. But for those who need such freedom to live normal lives or bend the rules to bypass annoying bureaucratic barriers, Tor is a fantastic platform for finding what you need.

While it's a shame that Chromebook users don't enjoy easier access to the program like the best cheap Android tablets, there is always a chance this could change in the future. Until then, Linux is your best friend.