Thanks to its rich app library, robust FireOS, and a range of offerings at different price points, Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup has some of the best streaming devices. However, geo-restrictions on popular streaming apps and bandwidth throttling can affect your streaming setup. Set up Proton VPN on your Fire TV Stick to bypass these limitations and unlock a new world of content while keeping your online activity private and secure. This guide offers instructions on setting up, using, and tweaking Proton VPN on a Fire TV Stick. Let's get started.

Sign up for a Proton account

Before you begin, sign up for a Proton account on the web. This allows you to seamlessly log in to your Proton VPN account on a Fire TV Stick. After completing the account setup, you'll choose between two Proton VPN plans. Here are the differences between the two.

Free vs. paid Proton VPN

Proton VPN offers a robust free plan for beginners. Its free plan packs unlimited bandwidth for you to use forever. You can bypass firewalls and other governmental restrictions on your browsing, allowing access to content that may be restricted in your region.

With a Proton VPN Plus subscription, you get faster servers (8,750+) in more than 110 countries and can stream content securely from popular services like Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, Prime Video, and more. Aside from the Fire TV Stick, you can connect Proton VPN on up to nine devices. The price starts at $10 per month or $5 per month when you commit for a year.

Proton VPN on Fire TV Stick: Compatibility

Proton VPN works on all Fire TV Stick devices running Fire OS 7.0 or higher. You can check the software version from the Fire TV Settings > My Fire TV > About > Device model menu.

If your streaming device runs an older Fire TV OS version, update it to the latest version from the same menu.

Download Proton VPN on a Fire TV Stick

Proton offers a Proton VPN app for all smart TV platforms, including the Fire TV Stick. Follow the steps below.

Go to the Fire TV Stick home and open the search menu (it looks like a magnifying glass). Select Appstore. Search for Proton VPN and select it from the suggestions menu. Click Proton VPN and download it from the following menu.

It may take a while to install Proton VPN on a FireStick. If you run into errors during the installation, clear the cache on a Fire TV Stick to free up space.

Use Proton VPN on a Fire TV Stick

After downloading Proton VPN on the Fire TV Stick, activate the service using the steps below.

Open Proton VPN on the Fire TV Stick. Select Sign in. Visit protonvpn.com/tv on your mobile device or computer, sign in with your Proton account, and enter the code.

For better visualization, check the current IP address at the top, recommended servers, and world map.

Browse countries by continent. Let's select the United States under the America region. Click Connect. You can also expand the Server list and pick a server for streaming content. If you prefer a specific server, select Favorite for easy access.

Proton VPN features on the Fire TV Stick

Here are some noteworthy features of Proton VPN on the Fire TV Stick.

Split Tunneling: You choose which apps on your device use the VPN connection and which use your regular internet connection. You can exclude some of your favorite regional apps from continuing to browse content without any glitches.

You choose which apps on your device use the VPN connection and which use your regular internet connection. You can exclude some of your favorite regional apps from continuing to browse content without any glitches. Protocol: Proton VPN offers a variety of VPN protocols to give you the best combination of speed, security, and unblocking capabilities. In most cases, you should be fine with the default Smart protocol.

Pin Proton VPN on the Fire TV Stick home screen

Do you frequently use Proton VPN on your Fire TV Stick? Instead of accessing it from the crowded apps menu, pin it to the home screen for easy access. FireOS lets you pin up to six apps.

Open Fire TV Stick home, and move to the apps menu. Scroll to Proton VPN and press the menu button on your remote. Select Move to front to pin it at the top. Move to the Fire TV Stick home and check Proton VPN at the top.

Benefits of using Proton VPN on a Fire TV Stick

Are you still in two minds about using Proton VPN on a Fire TV Stick? Here are the top advantages of using it on any streaming device.

Bypass geo-restrictions: Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer often have different content libraries in different countries. Proton VPN allows you to connect to servers in various locations, unlocking restricted content at your fingertips.

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer often have different content libraries in different countries. Proton VPN allows you to connect to servers in various locations, unlocking restricted content at your fingertips. Better privacy and security: Since Proton VPN encrypts your internet traffic, your ISP, advertisers, and local authorities can monitor and see your location (IP address).

Since Proton VPN encrypts your internet traffic, your ISP, advertisers, and local authorities can monitor and see your location (IP address). Avoid bandwidth throttling: Some ISPs throttle bandwidth for certain types of traffic, like streaming. Proton VPN can help you avoid this by hiding your traffic from your ISP.

Unlock Fire TV Stick privacy

Setting up Proton VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick doesn't require rocket science. Since the mobile app is available from the Amazon App Store, the process is straightforward. After you set it up, mark your favorite servers for easy access and explore different protocols to tweak security and performance. When Proton VPN is up and running on your Fire TV Stick, explore the free movie streaming sites to set yourself up for an entertaining weekend.