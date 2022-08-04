The One UI 5 beta is nearly upon us! Here's how you can sign up for the program and be the first to test Samsung's latest OS.

The One UI beta program allows Samsung Galaxy users to test the latest operating system and provide feedback directly to Samsung. The One UI 5 beta is expected to launch any week now (possibly at the Galaxy Unpacked event), so it’s the perfect time to make sure you and your device are prepared. Here is everything you need to do to sign up for the beta program and install it on your device.

Just note that the beta program is usually designed for the latest Galaxy flagship devices, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least at first. Samsung will announce what devices are compatible when the program opens.

What's new about One UI 5?

One UI 5 is more of a refinement than a total overhaul of One UI 4. There are some tweaks to navigation animations and a retooled notification bar, but that's all we really know for the time being. More details will be revealed when the beta is finally available.

How to sign up for the One UI 5 beta

Before you can download the One UI 5 beta, you must sign up for the beta program. First thing’s first, download the Samsung Members app. You can find the app on the Play Store as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Store. Next, follow these steps:

Log into the app and click on the Notifications page. Select Registration for One UI Beta Program. You can also do this by clicking on the home banner of the app. Accept Samsung’s Terms and Conditions to be part of the program.

Once you’re finished, you can go ahead and download the Beta.

How to download the One UI 5 Beta

After you are registered, go to Settings by swiping down from the top of your device twice and selecting the gear icon. You can also swipe up to open the App Drawer and scroll down to the Settings app.

app. The App Drawer is in alphabetical order, and the Setting app will have a gear icon. Select Download and install.

The beta software will download like a standard update.

From there, your phone will have the One UI 5 beta, and you can submit feedback on bugs and user experience via the Samsung Members app.

Should I sign up for the Samsung One UI 5 beta?

If you’re wondering whether the beta is for you, just consider what the experience will be like. You will likely experience software and performance issues, because you are still working with software that isn’t ready for the larger market. If your goal is to be the first in line to experience the new OS, you may be sorely disappointed.

There is also a small - but not insignificant - chance of your phone being bricked. Again, the software isn’t ready for distribution, so bugs could go awry and do some serious damage to your phone. If you are worried about this, it’s probably not the best thing to do. However, if you properly prepare your device and create a backup to preserve your data.

However, if you’re a Samsung enthusiast, a software developer, or any other flavor of tech nerd, the beta program may be a good fit for you.

Getting ready for the next level

A few people already have their hands on One UI 5, and while it isn't revolutionary, it does make some quality of life improvements. App icons are a bit bigger in the notification bar, and the permissions pop-up now appears in the center. Perhaps the most exciting new feature is Optical Character Recognition, which automatically detects text in pictures from the Gallery app. You can even copy and paste the text with the Samsung Keyboard. That's a handy feature that first appeared in iOS 15.

It will be an exciting next few weeks for Samsung. The One UI 5 beta program will open in the coming weeks, and the company is prepping to announce a slew of new devices at Samsung Unpacked 2022, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung’s handsets always top our list of favorite phones, and it’s always exciting to see how the company innovates and pushes the envelope on what’s possible in smartphones.