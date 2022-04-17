Streaming service giant Netflix introduced Netflix Games as part of its new membership subscription. But the newly introduced mobile gaming package has raised more than a few eyebrows, like whether Netflix's gaming strategy will work out. Still, to battle skepticism, Netflix is not afraid to invest when there's still plenty of room to grow on Android. So we can still expect Netflix to approach gaming at full speed ahead; that way, every Netflix subscriber can fully utilize their powerhouse Android tablet for years to come.

You may be left wondering how to access Netflix's exclusive gaming library, which is why we've prepared a handy guide that outlines exactly how to download and install these titles on your Android device. But before diving in, please note that you must already be an active Netflix subscriber with a device on Android 8.0+.

How to navigate to Netflix Games using the Netflix app

Download and install the Netflix app from the Google Play Store, or grab the installation from the Play Store widget conveniently located below. Launch the Netflix app and sign in using your login credentials. On the Netflix app's home page, tap on Games on the toolbar at the bottom of the page. You're now on the main page for Netflix Games. You can browse, search for game titles, and watch game trailers directly on this page. 2 Images Close

How to install and launch Netflix mobile games

Open the Netflix app, and tap on Games. Browse the main page to choose a game to install, and tap on the picture icon. 2 Images Close Now you're on the game app's page. Tap on Get Game > Go to Play Store. 2 Images Close You'll be redirected to the game on the Play Store. Tap Install to begin installing your game. You can also search any Netflix mobile title inside the Play Store to bypass opening up the Netflix app to find your games. After installing your game, you can find it in your app drawer (or possibly on your homescreen). 2 Images Close To launch your game, tap the game's icon. Alternatively, you can also boot the game through the app's listing on the Play Store or directly inside the Netflix app. 2 Images Close Once the game is open, select and tap on your Netflix profile. Your progress is saved to the profile that you've selected. 2 Images Close

Best Netflix mobile games to start with

Now that you know how to download and install Netflix's mobile games, it's time to test out a few worthy titles. We've put together a list of recommended games tailored to users with different backgrounds and interests. And if you decide to continue your journey through the Netflix gaming library, we've prepared a larger roundup that considers the best all-around Netflix Games titles.

Asphalt Xtreme

Asphalt Xtreme and Teeter (Up) were neck-to-neck as the two top downloaded games in February 2022. These two titles still hold up well today, making either a great choice as your first download. However, Asphalt Xtreme edges out on top for our primary recommendation, thanks to impressive graphics and tight racing controls, with loads of customization for your wheels. It's a stellar title to see what Netflix Games is all about.

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

The highly anticipated Into the Dead 2: Unleashed is a top recommendation, especially if you're in the market for a zombie shooter. The action-packed run-and-gun gameplay will surely keep you on your toes. Story events and daily challenges also add a layer to any zombie hoard slaying sessions, ensuring the game doesn't grow stale. We recommend this title for experienced mobile gamers looking for a traditional shooter experience.

Into the Breach

Into the Breach is a banger of a title and was in the running for the best indie game and strategy game back when it was launched in 2018 on PC. The premise brings back old-school 80s mechs fighting off a destructive alien invasion while traveling across time, and every decision you make will have repercussions in your playthrough. This turn-based offers simple controls customized for mobile play and plenty of replayability, especially with the new Advanced Editions expansion that comes for free with the Netflix release. Into the Breach is a fantastic title that you shouldn't skip, and we have a beginner's guide to teach you the basics so you can jump right in.

This is a True Story

If you're more into casual games, we recommend This is a True Story. It's a narrative-based puzzle game that features beautiful hand-painted landscapes that tell an original story based on actual events and interviews. The controls are intuitive, allowing you to focus more on the experience and story—perfect for a veteran Netflix binger.

Netflix Heads Up

If you're not a gaming guru, and most mobile games don't appeal to you, perhaps a party game is more your speed. Netflix Games carries a lot of variety, and Netflix Heads Up is inspired by the popular mobile game, Heads Up, which is a direct derivative of Ellen DeGeneres's spin on charades. As you might have already guessed, Netflix Heads Up uses decks based on Netflix content while offering 28 decks in 15 languages. So if you're confident in your knowledge of Netflix shows and movies, put yourself to the test while playing Netflix Heads Up during your next social gathering.

Is it worth subscribing to Netflix Games

It may be a long haul for Netflix to rival the gaming greats, so if you're already paying for a costly subscription, don't be shy to check out all the premium benefits that come with it, like a bunch of awesome mobile games. So go ahead and download a few titles from our list, see if they interest you, and if you enjoy your experience, then keep an eye out for new arrivals in the Netflix gaming library.