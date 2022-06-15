Stardew Valley is one of the best RPGs available on Android, and for good reason. Its heartwarming story, satisfying gameplay, and colorful world have made it a must-play for everyone. Most of its appeal lies in its wide variety of content, so there's something for every player. It's part farming sim, part RPG, and definitely a fun mystery. And let's face it; it's addicting. However, if you still want more, you can try out one of the hundreds of mods available for Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley mods allow the player to tweak, replace, or add features to the game. Stardew Valley fans have created lots of brilliant mods so that you can experience the game in a whole new light. Stardew Valley mods can add NPC locations to your minimap (a godsend for those who end up walking in circles around the map), add unlimited items to your inventory, or overhaul the graphics.

However, installing mods on Android is tricky if you don't know how, so this guide will walk you through installing Stardew Valley mods for Android.

How to install mods in Stardew Valley

Before you do anything, make sure you have Stardew Valley installed. Open the game and close it before you start installing mods.

Install and run SMAPI

For Stardew Valley mods, you'll need a tool called SMAPI. This doesn't add anything to the game, but serves as a necessary mod launcher for Stardew Valley. Head to the Android SMAPI page and download the APK file named SMAPI Android Installer v3.7.6.9. You may notice that this is not the latest download, do not download the latest version of SMAPI (v3.7.6.10) as it does not currently work with the latest version of Stardew Valley.

Find the downloaded APK file in your phone's Download folder. (It should be named SMAPI.Installer_v3.7.6.9.apk). Run the file. Confirm the file permissions and tap the Install button. After the file has been downloaded, tap Update to complete the installation. 3 Images Close

Once you've downloaded SMAPI, tap the arrow at the bottom of the screen to start Stardew Valley and check everything is working correctly.

Install a mod

SMAPI is where you will download new mods and run your modded version of Stardew Valley. The best place to download Stardew Valley mods is Nexus Mods, which will require you to create an account before downloading any mods. It's easily accessible within the SMAPI app.

Open SMAPI. Open the Help tab. Tap the Nexus button. This will open nexusmods.com. Here you can search, filter, and sort all the mods available for Stardew Valley. Find the mod you wish to download and tap MANUAL DOWNLOAD. Many mods have different downloads for each platform. Check you have the Android download link to avoid errors. 2 Images Close Move the downloaded mod to your newly created Mods Folder (located in Internal Storage/Stardew Valley/Mods) Extract the zipped mod into the Mods folder. Restart SMAPI. Check that the mod appears in the Config tab to confirm the installation. 2 Images Close

You can now use your mod by tapping the green arrow in SMAPI. Do not run the regular Stardew Valley app; always use the SMAPI launcher to use your mods.

Explore the world of Stardew Valley mods

While it takes a lot of work to get started, installing Stardew Valley mods opens you up to a world of new NPCs, farming equipment, and more. While not all Android games include mod support, you can find hours of fun with the best Android games available.