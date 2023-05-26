We love Minecraft because it's always taking things up a notch; it might as well be a different game from its original 2011 build. While Mojang is always adding something new to their blocky sandbox, Minecraft mods allow the fans to express their own creativity. On some platforms, mods can be hard to install, but the Play Store has some truly excellent apps for bringing unique content into your Minecraft experience. Modder's inventive creatures, curiosities, texture packs, and mini-games can now be explored on the latest Android phones; installing them is a cinch. Here's everything you need to know.

Important to note: While mods are generally safe to use, some can potentially crash or corrupt your world. We advise that you back up a save of your world before installing any mods. Better safe than sorry.

How to install Minecraft from the Google Play Store

Open the Google Play Store .

. Tap the search bar and type in "Minecraft".

and type in The app should be the top result, "Minecraft by Mojang". Install this app.

How to download Minecraft mods using Addons for Minecraft

Open the Google Play Store .

. Tap on the search bar and type in " Addons for Minecraft" . Install this app .

and type in " . Install . Once installed, open this app.

How to navigate the Addons for Minecraft app

Jump to the search option at the bottom of the app's screen and tap it.

at the of the app's screen and tap it. Search for the kind of mod you want.

Install a selected mod

Tap your chosen app's cover picture to select it.

your chosen app's to select it. Tap the orange "DOWNLOAD (Mcaddon)" button to download your selected mod.

to download your selected mod. Tap the same button, now reading "INSTALL" to install the mod on your Minecraft app.

Important to note: Some mods will require multiple downloads and installs. To do this, simply repeat the above steps and tap both or all DOWNLOAD and INSTALL buttons on your selected mod's page.

How to install your downloaded mods in Minecraft

There are slightly different options on how to install mods on new worlds and existing worlds. But don't panic, they are very similar and behave almost identically.

Here's how to install mods on a new world in the Minecraft app

Open the Minecraft app. Tap the Play button.

Tap Create New

Navigate to "Resource Packs" or "Behavior Packs". Both will contain " Active " and " Available " tabs.

or Both will contain " " and " " tabs. Tap " Available " to bring up an " Owned " menu of all your mods. Tap " Activate " next to the mod you want.

" to bring up an " " menu of all your mods. Tap " " next to the mod you want. Navigate to the "Active tab" and tap "Remove" to Uninstall any mods you don't want anymore.

Here's how to install mods on your existing world in the Minecraft app

Tap the pencil icon next to an existing world of yours.

Navigate to "Resource Packs" or "Behavior Packs" . Both contain " Active " and " My Packs " tabs.

or . Both contain " " and " " tabs. Tap the " + " next to " My Packs " to bring up all your downloaded mods. Select one and tap " Activate " to install them.

" next to " " to bring up all your mods. Select one and tap " " to them. Tap the "+" next to "Active" to bring up all your installed mods. Tap "Deactivate" to uninstall them.

Are there any mods I should try out first?

Since there's enough mod content to make your head spin, here are a couple of suggestions for great Minecraft mods to try out:

Infinite Blocks Cheats Off by MMFishing

A cool new world mod that gives you access to every item in the game while sneakily keeping achievements accessible. Perfect for getting all of Minecraft's achievements quickly, or nabbing those few tricky trophies that were giving you trouble.

Safe House by Team Cubitos

This mod gives users a fully furnished house with unique security features, including a lava moat, steel gate shield, and bedrock wall. The mod also provides a security camera feed with live footage of the safe house's four sides; making surprise attacks nearly impossible. Special eggs can either grant access to the safe house or prohibit it. Give it a try and keep those intruders out!

Upgrade your Minecraft experience using mods!

While the vanilla Minecraft experience will always be great, mods are a blast to experience, and it's never been easier to use them on Android. There are a ton of great applications like Addons for Minecraft PE and Mods Installer Forge to enhance your sandbox with new items, mobs, sights, and sounds; all on the best Android tablets. Finding and installing mods can be daunting at times, but these Minecraft mods are particularly easy to get your hands on. There are always plenty of new fantastic mods for you to try out.