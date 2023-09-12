There are many consequences of the never-ending arms race between phone makers. On the one hand, the price of high-end phones has steadily grown over the years. On the other hand, phones have become increasingly powerful to the point where a budget phone from a few years ago is as powerful as a GameCube or Wii. If you bought your phone in the past few years, you can probably play your old games on your phone, anywhere and anytime you want, with Dolphin Emulator. You can even install it on these amazing Chromebooks.

How to install Dolphin Emulator

The easiest way to get Dolphin Emulator on your phone is to get it from the Play Store, but if you like to use your phone on hard mode, you can get the APK directly from the download page and install the latest beta version (the one that's on the Play Store), or you can get one of the less-tested developers versions that are updated at least daily (if you need help installing an APK, we can help).

If you decide to install Dolphin Emulator on your Chromebook, be aware that Chrome emulates Android to run Play Store apps. In other words, you'll be playing an emulator on an emulator. Installing it to Linux on your Chromebook is technically possible, but after half an hour, we couldn't get it to work.

Where to find games for Dolphin Emulator

The only legal way to get a ROM for Dolphin Emulator is to create it yourself, which takes a bit of tech-savvy. Dolphin provides a guide for doing that if you're up to the challenge, but you need either a DVD drive on your PC or, preferably, your old Wii.

Several sites have GameCube and Wii games available to download, which can be found with a quick Google search. Although much of the emulation scene exists in an area of murky legality, it's illegal to download ROMs of games you don't own, and it's illegal to make those ROMs available for download.

GameCube and Wii games are big and take up about 1GB to 2GB of space in your memory.

How to load a game in Dolphin Emulator

After you download a ROM to your phone and unzip it (you can use RAR), load it into Dolphin.

Open Dolphin and tap the ⋮ icon in the upper-right corner. Select Open File. 2 Images Close Navigate to the directory where you downloaded or unzipped your file and tap your ROM. Close

This launches your game and loads it into your library. You can launch it with a tap going forward. If you have a directory with multiple ROM files, you can load all of them at once.

Tap the Add Games button in the lower-right corner. Navigate to the directory where you stored your ROMs and select Use this folder. 2 Images Close Dolphin asks for permission to access the files in that folder. Tap Allow.

How to set up a controller in Dolphin Emulator

Now that you've loaded a game, you can play using only the on-screen button overlays. However, the experience is 100 times better with a nice USB/Bluetooth controller. Before you jump in, take a moment to set it up.

Make sure your controller is paired with your phone, then tap the cog wheel at the top of the screen to open the Settings menu. Select GameCube Input. 2 Images Close Tap the cog wheel to the right of GameCube Controller 1. You'll see your device name listed under Device. If you don't see it, tap Device and select your controller from the list. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Buttons section and tap A. On your controller, press the button you wish to trigger the virtual A button (you have a few seconds to press it). 2 Images Close Continue through the menu until you've assigned all of your buttons. You can also assign the buttons manually by pressing the ⋮ icon next to the right of the button you wish to assign. 2 Images Close

Once your buttons are configured to your satisfaction, save your configuration to a profile.

Tap Profiles from the Controller 1 menu. Select the floppy disk icon next to New Profile. 2 Images Close Give your profile a name and tap OK. Close

You can use a Wii remote as your controller with the Pair Wiimote app, but it doesn't work on modern phones.

How to adjust your game settings

You should be all set to play! Keep in mind that there are a lot of settings to play with that affect how your games play. In general, the default settings maximize the performance of most games. If you want to delve into them, Dolphin has a decent guide that covers what many of the settings do, but it isn't exhaustive. For those of you who like to tinker with your software, there's a lot to keep you busy.

Access the Settings menu by tapping on the cog wheel icon.

Config has all the basic emulator settings that should be self-explanatory. Advanced is where you can get performance gains (or losses). We got some gains on Wii games by bumping up the Emulated CPU Clock Speed . 2 Images Close

has all the basic emulator settings that should be self-explanatory. is where you can get performance gains (or losses). We got some gains on Wii games by bumping up the . Graphics Settings is another area where you can either boost your performance or bring it crashing down. The Statistics menu is where you turn on your FPS counter. You know you want to know. 2 Images Close

is another area where you can either boost your performance or bring it crashing down. The menu is where you turn on your FPS counter. You know you want to know. GameCube Input and Wii Input let you modify your controller setup.

You can also specify different settings for individual games in your library. Long press on the game in your library and select Edit Game Settings.

Close

There are also some settings you can adjust during the game. Press the ◄ button on your phone to bring up the emulator menu. From here, you can pause or exit the emulator, take a screenshot, change your settings (some settings can only be changed by exiting the emulator), and adjust the overlay controls settings.

2 Images Close

Let the nostalgia flow

Now that your games are up and running, don't get too lost in the weeds of tweaking your settings. And if you have the emulation bug, check out some of these awesome Android emulators.