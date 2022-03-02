In 2020, Google acquired the company behind CloudReady, an app that made it possible to install Chrome OS on non-certified devices. Fast forward to two years later, Google leveraged the acquisition to announce Chrome OS Flex, a spiritual successor to CloudReady that promises to make your old Windows or MacBook usable again. Chrome OS Flex is currently available on the developer channel, meaning it's unstable and actively being worked on. However, if that's not a deterrent for you, you can install it on your old MacBook or laptop to give it a new lease on life. Here's how it's done.

What is Chrome OS Flex?

Chrome OS Flex is a free version of Chrome OS primarily meant for older PCs, laptops, and MacBooks used by businesses and schools that are now too slow to run Windows or MacOS properly. Instead of discarding them, you can install Chrome OS Flex for faster boot times, a more reliable experience, background updates, and more. Google aims to reduce e-waste and extend the lifespan of old PCs with this OS.

Chrome OS Flex is currently under development, though you can still take it for a spin if you wish to. It will be available as a free download later this year.

Install the Chromebox utility

Open Google Chrome on your Windows, Mac, or Chromebook. Go to the Chrome Web Store. Install the Chromebook Recovery Utility by clicking the Add to Chrome button. Select Add extension from the dialog box that pops up. The Chrome Web Store will now add the utility to its add-ons. You can verify this by going to Chrome settings > More tools > Extensions.

How to create a Chrome OS Flex installation drive

You can now use the Chromebook Recovery Utility to create a bootable Chrome OS Flex USB drive for installation purposes.

Make sure you have access to an 8GB or higher storage pen drive that's plugged into your PC. Also, ensure that the device is connected to the internet during the process.

Click on the recovery utility from the Extension panel in Chrome. The panel is located in the top-right corner, next to the Omnibox/URL bar. Click Get Started in the dialog box that pops up. You'll be prompted to enter your Chromebook model. Instead, click Select a model from a list, then select Google Chrome OS Flex under manufacturer and Chrome OS Flex (Developer-Unstable) from the product list. Click Continue to head over to the next step. You now need to select the USB drive from the dropdown menu that you'll use to install Chrome OS Flex. Click Continue. Click Create Now to start building the installation drive. You could be prompted to enter your PC's password or grant the necessary permission during the process.

Depending on your internet speed and the pen drive read/write speed, this process can take a while.

How to install Chrome OS Flex on your old laptop or MacBook

After creating the bootable USB, it's time to head over to your old PC or MacBook on which you want to install Chrome OS Flex. Insert the USB drive into a spare USB slot, then power on your PC. You'll need to boot using the drive instead of the hard disk. Depending on how old the machine is, you might need to jump into the BIOS settings for this.

You need to hold the Option key on old MacBooks after pressing the power button to bring up the boot manager. Select Chrome OS Flex from the boot menu to proceed with the installation.

Don't be surprised to see CloudReady branding in the installer. Chrome OS Flex is clearly a work in progress, and these branding issues will likely be rectified before its public release later this year.

Click on Get Started on the welcome page. Select Install CloudReady 2.0 from the installation menu, followed by Next. You can use the Try it first option to take Chrome OS Flex for a spin first before installing it on your old PC. Click Install CloudReady 2.0 to start the installation process. Make sure to back up all crucial data from the drive as it will be wiped clean while installing Chrome OS Flex. From the dialog box that pops up, click Install. Depending on the age and specs of your PC or laptop, the process can take a while. It will also reboot during the installation. Follow the on-screen instructions ​​to set up Chrome OS Flex.

If your laptop ends up freezing in the middle or gets stuck on a blank screen for a long time, boot from the USB drive again and repeat steps 1-5 again.

As mentioned, Chrome OS Flex is still in active development, so expect some instability or driver issues. Remember not to judge the OS based on your experience with the current version, as the final release will be far more polished.

