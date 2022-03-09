Android 15 is finally here. Following a longer-than-usual preview and beta period, the newest version of Google's mobile software began rolling out to select Pixel devices on October 15. It's a fairly trim update, as far as new features to play with go, but Android 15 adds some interesting new privacy and convenience features that are worth taking a look at. If you haven't received the update yet, read on to see whether you're eligible — and if you are, how to get Android 15 right now.

Which devices are eligible for Android 15?

Android 15 is currently exclusive to Google Pixel devices. Pixel phones as far back as the Google Pixel 6 are eligible, and so is the Google Pixel Tablet. Android 15 will eventually reach devices from other manufacturers, but those releases depend on how quickly OEMs can adapt the AOSP version of the release to their devices. Samsung in particular has said we shouldn't expect Android 15-based One UI 7 until early 2025.

These devices are currently eligible for the Android 15 update:

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Tablet

How to install Android 15

Installing Android 15 on a compatible device is simple: if you're using a Pixel that'll get Android 15, you'll get a notification when the rollout reaches your device. Tap that notification, and you're off to the races.

If you haven't seen that notification yet, you can check manually whether Android 15 is available for your device in a few taps. Here's how.

On your Pixel, open Settings. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Software updates. Tap System update. In the bottom right corner, tap Check for update.

If Android 15 has rolled out to you, you'll see the option to install it right there. Otherwise, you'll still see "Your system is up to date." If you're tired of waiting for the update to reach your device the easy way, you have a couple of options for getting it faster, but be aware that both are considerably more work.

How to get Android 15 right now

To skip the wait for Google's official Android 15 rollout to hit your device, you can either use ADB or Google's handy browser-based Flash Tool. If you're interested, we've got a guide with in-depth instructions. Either method is more of a hassle than simply waiting, but if you're really eager, the options are there. If you're not entirely comfortable using tools like these, though, we strongly recommend waiting for the over-the-air update.

How to join the Android 15 QPR1 beta

Android 15 is rolling out now, but its first quarterly update, QPR1, isn't slated to hit phones until December. Fortunately, there's a beta! You can hop on the QPR1 beta whether you're running Android 14 or Android 15. Be aware that if you sign up for a QPR beta, you'll either have to stay on the beta until that QPR's stable release or perform a factory reset to roll back to the version of Android you were using before you signed up.

The following devices are eligible for the Android 15 QPR1 beta program:

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Tablet

Installing the Android 15 QPR1 Beta

Visit the Android Beta Program page on a mobile or desktop web browser. Log in to your Google account if prompted. Click the View eligible devices button to go to your Pixel device list. Click the Opt in button under the phone you want to install the Android 15 QPR Beta on. Scroll through the terms and conditions page, then check the "I agree to the terms of the beta program" box. You can also check the other boxes to receive beta program updates via email, but it's not required for installing the beta. Select the Confirm and enroll button to finish up here.

Now that your Google Pixel device is signed up for the Android Beta Program, you'll receive an OTA update shortly. You can wait for the system notification or go to Settings > System > System update to check for the update. Once the Android Beta OTA comes through, you can install it like a regular system update. When the installation process finishes, reboot your device when prompted. You can dive in from there and start testing the latest Android Beta on your phone or tablet.

Opt out of the Android Beta Program when you're finished testing

If you run into problems with your Android beta build, you might consider opting out of the Android Beta Program.

When you leave the beta program before the stable Android version you're testing is live in stable, your device will be wiped, and you lose all of its data when you return to the newest available public build. Before you install the downgrade, be sure to back up all of your data. To go stable without losing data, you need to hit the right time window between the beta and the stable release. Follow our news coverage to find out when that happens.

With this warning in mind, use these instructions:

Visit the Android Beta Program page on a mobile or desktop web browser. Log in to your primary Google account if needed, the same that you use on your device. Click the View eligible devices button to go to your Pixel device list. Click the Opt out button under the device you want to remove from the Android 15 Beta Program. Read the Opt out message to understand what happens to your device afterward. If you're running an Android beta, you get an automatic OTA update that wipes your device. It then installs the latest public build of Android from there. Back up any data before moving on to avoid losing your files or information. Click the Leave beta button to remove your device from the Android Beta Program. Restore your device when required, and you'll be running the stable public version of Android from this point on.

Android 15: Rolling out to Pixel phones now

If you're using a Pixel 6 or newer, you should be getting Android 15 in an over-the-air update any time now. If you've got a compatible Pixel and you don't have Android 15 yet, our advice is to sit tight and wait for the update notification — you should be seeing it any time now.