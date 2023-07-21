Smartphone manufacturers calibrate the default touch sensitivity for optimum use. However, you may find it too low and face issues with basic navigation. It can be due to poor calibration, low-refresh rate settings, a thick screen protector, moisture, and other reasons. Most Android OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) offer relevant options to increase the touch sensitivity on your top budget phone.

You are up for a below-average experience when your Android phone doesn't properly react to your touches. Such touch delays irritate and confuse you. Before selling your Android phone in favor of an iPhone, use the tricks below to improve its touch sensitivity.

Increase touch sensitivity on Android

A screen protector is one of the must-have accessories to protect your Android phone's expensive display. However, many have noticed a degraded touchscreen sensitivity after applying tempered glass on their Android devices. If you are among them, make a tweak from Settings.

Open Settings on your Android phone. Scroll to Display. Turn on the Screen protector mode toggle to increase the sensitivity level. 2 Images Close

Increase touch sensitivity on Samsung Galaxy phones

We talked about the default Settings menu that's preinstalled on most Android phones, including the Google Pixel. Samsung uses a different Settings menu on One UI software. If you have one of the top Galaxy phones, use the steps below to change touch sensitivity.

Open Settings on your Samsung phone. Select Display and turn on the Touch sensitivity toggle. 2 Images Close

Increase display refresh rate

Did you dial down the refresh rate from 120 Hz to 60 Hz on your mobile device? Many decrease the panel refresh rate to extend the battery life on their phones. But once you get used to a 120 Hz or higher refresh rate, going back to 60 Hz can affect your experience with touch sensitivity. It's time to change to a high refresh rate on your Android phone.

Open Settings and go to Display. Turn on the Smooth display toggle. 2 Images Close

Samsung phones

Samsung users can go through the steps below to increase the refresh rate.

Launch Settings and scroll to Display. Select Motion smoothness. Tap the radio button beside Adaptive. 3 Images Close

If you have an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display that auto-changes the refresh rate, make a tweak from Developer settings to force the peak refresh rate to improve touch responsiveness and animation quality.

Close

Clean the display

If your phone's display is dirty with dust, oily fingerprints, debris, or moisture, it may impact the touch sensitivity. You should carefully clean the display and use it without any touch lag or delay.

Increase pointer speed on Android

Do you notice lag while using a Bluetooth mouse on your Android phone or tablet? You can change the pointer speed and wheel scrolling speed from Settings.

Launch the Settings app and scroll to General management. Select Mouse and trackpad. Use the slider to increase the pointer speed and wheel scrolling speed. 3 Images Close

We used screenshots from a Samsung phone. The steps may change on your Android, OnePlus, or Google Pixel phone. On some phones, it's often a part of the accessibility menu.

Use a high-quality screen protector

Did you buy a screen protector from a sketchy Amazon listing? These below-average screen protectors often cause issues with touch sensitivity even when you increase the touch sensitivity from Settings.

You should stick to reputed names or opt for the official tempered glass from the OEM for your Android phone.

Use phone-compatible gloves

Traditional gloves don't often play nice with modern smartphones. If your region has snowfalls during the winter, get a pair of gloves that are compatible with your smartphone.

Let your phone cool down

Source: Samsung

If you use your phone after a long gaming session or recording a lengthy 4K clip, the device temperatures go abnormally high, and you may face issues with touch sensitivity for a while. You may also notice lag with basic scrolling on the homescreen or the web page. Let your phone cool down and use it after some time has passed. The issue is more apparent on phones with poor cooling systems.

Can you use third-party apps to improve touchscreen response speed?

The Google Play Store is packed with third-party apps that claim to improve the touchscreen response speed and sensitivity of your screen during gaming. You should always take such apps with a pinch of salt. They also advertise calibrating the touchscreen to factory settings. Most of these apps are paid and may not work as expected. If you face this issue, get a refund from the Google Play Store.

Fly through the Android system

You may face touch sensitivity issues on a damaged or broken smartphone display. Instead of continuing to use it, find an approximate cost to replace the display. Make sure to get one from the official sources for factory-level calibration. If the touch sensitivity issue persists, factory reset your Android phone and start from scratch.