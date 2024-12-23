Do you have difficulty reading Gmail messages on your Android phone, trusty school tablet, or PC? Gmail has a default setting for reading and writing emails, but you don't have to stick with the basics. You can change things to your liking, including increasing the font size of the emails you send and receive. Follow the steps below to find a font size that works for you.

Things to know before starting the process

You can increase the font size for the emails you write from two places. The first focuses on increasing the size of the text within your email. This means changing the font size every time you write an email. The second is to increase the size through Gmail's settings to get the same font size every time you write.

The four size options are small, normal, large, or huge. The default setting for emails is normal.

How to increase the font size of outgoing emails

Gmail offers an option to increase the font size of your text every time you write an email. This can be helpful if you temporarily want to see what you're writing in a larger text. This could also be helpful when you want to emphasize the content of your email, as increasing the size of keywords draws the reader's eye to it.

Increase the font size on your computer

Open Gmail. Click Compose, located in the upper-left corner of the screen, underneath the Gmail logo. Open formatting options (A). Click the Size option (TT). Pick from the four size options.

Increase the font size on your device

The following example is specific to Android users. However, iOS users can follow along.

Open Settings. Search for font size in Search settings. Move the slider to the left to increase the size. Open the Gmail app. Tap Compose. Write your text in the body. It should appear larger.

A preview of the font appears after changing the size by moving the slider. To change the size, press Reset settings. This resets the size to the device's original settings, allowing you to adjust to your liking.

How to increase the default font size

If you like to write emails in large or huge text (the two sizes larger than Gmail's default normal), make the change in your settings. You won't have to increase the font size of your text every time you write an email. You can follow the same steps to make the font size smaller.

Open Gmail on your computer. Click Settings. Select See all settings. Go to the Default text style section (under the General tab). Select the Size option (TT). You'll see a sample of the text in the display box. Scroll down and click Save changes.

To reverse any changes when writing an email. Open the toolbar, go to More formatting options, and select Remove formatting.

If these changes don't apply, go to Settings and double-check your options. Make sure to save the changes. You can also clear your browser's cache and cookies.

Increase the font size of incoming emails

You can view your incoming emails in a larger text in several ways. For one, press Control and the Plus key (+) to increase the text. Use the keyboard shortcut Control + 0 to reset your screen. You can also go into your browser settings to increase the text size.

Increase the font size on Google Chrome on your computer

Google Chrome allows you to change the text size for one web page or all the web pages you view. To increase the size of Gmail, follow these steps:

Open a Chrome browser. Go to your Gmail account. Click More (the three dots in the upper-right corner). Press + to zoom in.

Increase the font size on Google Chrome through your phone

The following example uses an Android phone. iOS users can follow along.

Open Chrome. Go to Gmail. Click More. Scroll down to Zoom. Move the slider to increase the font size. Whatever you choose for this site doesn't affect how you see other pages.

Going beyond the basics to increase font size

Increasing font sizes in Gmail has limitations. While these methods increase the font size, the screen's proportion could be thrown off, making navigating emails difficult. If you're in this situation, try different Chrome extensions. Alternatively, import your Gmail to a different email provider that offers settings you like.