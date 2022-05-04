Even after an astronomical successful launch period, HoYoverse's Genshin Impact still holds a seat as one of the best Android games on our mobile devices. Genshin Impact is a beautifully polished free-to-play open-world adventure RPG. It tops the list for setting the highest standards for building a lavishing world, with a deep story and charming characters that will capture your heart. What's impressive is the dedication HoYoverse continues to show by adding substantial updates (patches) every six weeks, and it's even rumored that a roadmap with 10 years of support is in the works.

Considering massive region drops happen annually, bringing new areas to the game, with a periodic release of sizable areas in between, you'll want to prepare your account to explore Teyvat. When you're a new player, accessing Inazuma (released in Version 2.0) is the least intuitive out of the major regions in comparison to Mondstadt and Liyue. So we've prepared a guide to show you how to access Inazuma and what requirements and pre-requisites you'll need to fulfill to get there.

Requirements and pre-requisites

To access Inazuma, you must complete 'Archon Quest Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' (main story quest), and you have to reach Adventure Rank 30 (AR 30).

How to check your Adventure Rank

Tap on the Paimon icon to open the main menu. Check next to your profile/name, and you'll see 'Adventure Rank' and a number displayed. The number you see is your current Adventure Rank (see the red box in the image below for an example).

Farming Adventure EXP: Tips and tricks

Genshin Impact employs a system to prevent new players from speed-running the story or gaining early access to events. Story content unlocks when you're at the required Adventure Rank. You'll need to farm Adventure EXP to level up your Adventure Rank.

Complete all available quests (check 'Quests' in your main menu). Complete all four commissions every day (opens at AR 16) and collect your reward from Katheryne. 2 Images Close Complete tasks in your Adventure's handbook. Turn in Anemoculus and Geoculus at each region's Statue of the Seven. Use your Resin every day, even if it's only on Mora or EXP Ley Lines. 2 Images Close Find and open treasure chests.

How to unlock Inazuma

Inazuma is separated from the central region you start in and is directly southwest of the main island on its own set of islands. These steps will ensure you'll reach the new region.

Finish Mondstadt and Liyue's storyline to unlock Archon Quest 'Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves.' Once you've finished 'Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves,' talk to Katheryne in Liyue. She will open dialogue to start 'Chapter II: Act I – The Immortal God and the Eternal Euthymia.' After meeting with a Crux crew member, and visiting the Crux Fleet near Guyun Stone Forest, talk to Beidou to prepare for your departure. Following the small cutscene, you'll automatically be transported to the Ritou's docks. Congratulations, you've made it to the Inazuma region! We highly recommend following the storyline in Ritou until you can get ahold of a Travel Permit, so you're granted free passage in this region.

Note: If you cleverly create an extensive ice bridge (using Kaeya's skill) to reach Inazuma, you're in for a rude awakening. It will take almost 30 minutes to reach the edge of the area, but unfortunately, the Electro Archon will shoot unwelcomed guests with a bolt of lightning before reaching the shore. There's a report that it is possible to enter Inazuma prematurely (without completing the requirements and pre-requisites). Still, we strongly don't recommend this method because it involves reproducing a complex glitch (which may already be patched).

Genshin Impact offers plenty of polish and addictive gameplay that won't go away anytime soon. You're welcome to give one of Android's best games a try to see what kind of epic adventures await in Teyvat by grabbing the install from the Play Store widget below.

