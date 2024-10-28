If you use an Apple device, whether it's an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, browse the web with Safari. Being the default browser, Safari works well on Apple devices. It offers smooth performance and seamless integration across the Apple ecosystem. The only downside is that Safari has limited cross-platform compatibility, unlike Chrome, which is available for almost every platform, including budget Chromebooks.

If you switch to Google Chrome from Safari to enjoy Chrome's capabilities, bring your bookmarks with you. If you aren't sure how to do this, our guide will help.

Why should you import bookmarks?

If you've used Safari for a while, you may have bookmarked a significant number of web pages. Switching to a new browser, like Chrome, involves a period of adjustment as you familiarize yourself with its features. However, you can make the transition easier by importing your existing bookmarks from Safari to Chrome.

Having your Safari bookmarks on Chrome can help you quickly navigate to your favorite websites and online resources without manually entering or searching for the sites you visit. It also saves you time since you don't have to redo your bookmark list from scratch on a new browser.

Before you import your bookmarks to Chrome

Here's what you'll do to export your Safari bookmarks:

Launch Safari. Select File. Click Export and select Bookmarks. Name your file and select the location where you want to save it. Click Save.

Your Safari bookmarks download as an HTML file, which you can import into Chrome. If you use two laptops or desktops and need to transfer the HTML file to another device, email it to yourself or upload it to a cloud service.

Import your Safari bookmarks to Chrome

When you have the HTML files that contain your bookmarks, follow these steps to upload the bookmarks to Google Chrome:

Launch Google Chrome on your computer. Select the overflow menu (the three dots) in the upper-right corner of the browser. From the drop-down menu, hover over Bookmarks and Lists and select Import Bookmarks and Settings. You'll see a pop-up window. Choose Bookmarks HTML file from the drop-down list. Select Choose File and navigate to the location where you saved your HTML file. Click the HTML file and select Open. When the import is complete, select Done.

Chrome imports the bookmarks in the HTML file. After the import completes, you can access your bookmarks from your Safari browser in Chrome.

Import Safari bookmarks to Google Chrome from an iPhone

Importing bookmarks from Safari to Chrome on a laptop is easy. However, importing them from your iPhone is not as straightforward. Still, you can access your bookmarks by syncing them through iCloud and then importing them onto a desktop.

Start by navigating to Settings > Profile > iCloud. Select Sell All beside Saved to iCloud and turn on the toggle for Safari. Your Safari bookmarks sync to your iCloud. You can access your bookmarks on a Mac that links to the same iCloud account.

Use the steps in the previous section to export your bookmarks from the desktop version of Safari to Chrome.

Clean up your bookmarks and start fresh

Over time, browser bookmarks can become a mess, with links to hundreds of web pages you never visit. Before importing your Safari bookmarks to Chrome, review your list of bookmarks and delete the obscure web links you don't think you'll ever visit to keep your bookmarks organized. If you go back to Safari or use another web browser other than Chrome, review your bookmarks before exporting and sharing them from Google Chrome.