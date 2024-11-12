Proton Pass offers an encrypted, user-friendly way to move away from Google services and store your login details in one easily accessed location. Its encryption protocol has been audited for privacy, and if you run into problems, the support staff is friendly and easy to contact. You don't need a paid subscription to use Proton Pass. Its basic functionality is available for free to everyone to encourage safe access around the world.

While it wasn't always this way, Proton's developers have worked over the last year to add the features people need and reinforce the setup and management processes. Today, Proton Pass is one of the most convenient password managers. If you want to transfer your digital life to a more secure platform, you'll find it easy to move your passwords from the Chrome browser to your Proton Pass account. Here's how.

Transferring your Google Password Manager data to Proton Pass

Start by exporting your passwords from the Chrome browser

You can access your Proton Pass account from the in-browser web portal, or using the Chrome extension. They both call for basically the same process. You can't use extensions on Chrome for Android, so if you use an Android tablet or phone, you'll work through the web portal because the Android app doesn't allow importing.

We cover the Chrome OS browser steps because it allows extensions. The graphical interface of the Chrome for Android browser looks a little different, but the export process is identical.

Open the Chrome Settings menu (the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner). Go to the left sidebar, click Autofill and Passwords, then select Google Password Manager on the next screen. Click the Download file button next to the Export passwords section. Decide where to save the file, then click Save. Log in to Proton Pass in your web browser and select the Import passwords option on the main vault screen. Alternatively, you can access the Import passwords option through the extension if it's installed. Select the Chrome option from the list of supported password managers on the next screen. On the next screen, click Choose a file or drag it here. Navigate to where you saved the exported file, and click Open. The data to be imported is outlined on the next screen. Click Import. On the following dialog box, click Confirm.

That's all there is to it.

Proton services are easier than ever to use

And you can try out many for free

The export steps vary from app to app, but you can follow steps 5 and onward to import from any supported service. This way, you can carry your credentials across different browsers, in addition to the other benefits of standalone password managers. If you find the Proton Pass interface convenient, check out Proton Mail, which is encrypted like all the company's services, and built to preserve your privacy.

Also, consider switching to Proton Drive, the highly encrypted Google Drive alternative. It's one of the best cloud storage platforms today, and Proton Unlimited includes premium feature access to Proton's entire suite. Proton VPN, Calendar, and Wallet round out the powerful, ever-improving set of tools from the up-and-coming Switzerland-based provider.