When you become a pro at the essential Gmail tips, you're ready to add some hyperlinks to your emails. Inserting a hyperlink in Gmail is an easy way to keep your message neat and professional while making life easier for the receiver.

We show you how to hyperlink on Gmail for desktop and the mobile app. So whether you're tapping out a quick message on your phone or applying for a job with one of our favorite Chromebooks, you can use this guide to hyperlink with ease.

How to hyperlink on Gmail for desktop

These steps remain the same regardless of which desktop browser you use. When you're ready to begin, open a new message in Gmail.

How to hyperlink text

Skip to Step 3 if you want to add text at the same time as your hyperlink.

Add text to your message. Click and drag your cursor over the text to highlight it. Click the Insert link button at the bottom of the message window. Enter the destination URL in the Web address field. Change the display text by editing the Text to display field. Click OK.

How to hyperlink an image

A hyperlinked image does not have any visual cues indicating that it contains a link. We recommend clarifying in your message that the image contains a hyperlink.

Insert an image into your message body (not as an attachment). Click and drag your cursor over the image to highlight it. Click the Insert link button at the bottom of the message window. Click the image. Click the Change button next to the image URL. Enter the destination URL in the Web address field. Entering text in the Text to display field does not display any text.

Your recipient can now click the hyperlinked text or image to head to the specified website.

How to hyperlink on the Gmail mobile app

Gmail for iOS and Android doesn't directly support hyperlinks, but there's a nifty workaround you can use.

Create a message. Copy the link into the message body. Save the message as a draft and close it. 2 Images Close Open the message from your Drafts folder. The link text should now be blue. Edit the text without deleting it to change the display text. Finish and send your message. 2 Images Close

Hyperlinks are a neat way to keep your Gmail messages looking good, but what about if you receive one? You should always be mindful of dodgy messages, but here's how to minimize the damage if you accidentally click a phishing link.