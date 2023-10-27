Meta is known for providing social media spaces for billions of users worldwide. Even with these platforms having high usage rates, these popular platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, don't shy away from publicly displaying your interests and beliefs with reaction counts. You have to go out of your way to protect your digital privacy on Facebook. And when you click the like button and react to a Facebook post or page, you risk giving more information about yourself through these activities.

You cannot control hiding your like counts on other people's posts and Facebook pages (unless you decide to avoid the like button altogether). But these rules change regarding your own Facebook page and posts. How much activity you display on your profile page and Facebook posts can be managed by you. This means your page likes and reactions can be hidden from the public, away from your news feed. No one needs to know what you like and dislike on your profile if you choose. To help Facebook users get started, we created a guide demonstrating how to change your reaction preferences using any handy Android tablet, phone, iOS device, or computer.

How to hide Facebook likes on a desktop

By visiting the official Facebook page and logging in to your account, you can navigate to your settings to turn off Facebook likes. Below, we walk you through some simple steps to hide like counts on your Facebook page.

Navigate to the official Facebook website and sign in. Click your profile picture icon in the upper-right corner. In the drop-down menu, select Settings & privacy. Click Settings. On the left side, under Settings, scroll down and click Reaction preferences. Under Hide number of reactions, click On your posts to turn on the hide likes toggle.

How to hide Facebook likes on Android and iOS

The Facebook app provides an easy way to access your settings to change your reaction preferences. You can apply these steps to Android and iOS versions of the app compatible with any Android phone, tablet, iPad, or iPhone. Ensure you have the mobile app up-to-date before proceeding.

Open and log in to the Facebook app on your Android or iOS device. Tap the three-line (hamburger) icon to open the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Settings & privacy. Select Settings. 2 Images Close Scroll down to Preferences and tap Reaction preferences. Tap On your posts to turn on the hide likes toggle. 2 Images Close Tap the back arrow to return to the Facebook settings and resume activity. All changes made to reaction preferences are saved.

How to hide likes on a Facebook page

You can hide the Facebook pages you click like on, so you don't have people constantly spying on your news feed. However, it requires adding custom privacy settings for each genre and category of pages you subscribe to. Only you can see the pages you liked on your Facebook profile. Below, we show you how to lock down your privacy settings to hide the number of likes that appear on your feed.

Open Facebook and navigate to your Facebook profile. Click the arrow pointing up to expand more options. Click More to access the drop-down menu. In the drop-down menu, select Likes. In the Likes box, click the three dots menu button. Click Edit the Privacy of Your Likes. Click the world icon next to the category. This edits the privacy setting for a particular genre of public pages. Select Only Me > Done. Repeat these steps for all the page categories listed in your Likes section.

How to prevent other's seeing likes on somebody else's Facebook posts

This is where the limit to hiding likes from Facebook posts comes in. You cannot hide likes from the Timeline unless you click to remove your likes from other people's posts. The method of hiding likes only works on your posts, your Facebook page, public profiles, and interest pages. But remember, the best practice for keeping your reaction count low is to avoid liking every post on your news feed.

Recognizing practices for digital privacy on social media

Meta has constantly been growing its number of social media platforms since Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004. Now, Meta owns many brands outside of Facebook: Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, to name a few. But it doesn't mean digital privacy will magically be under our control as Meta keeps thriving. For example, Facebook still keeps a huge collection of data, which you can't remove (the traces) unless you go through the steps to place a data deletion request. And even if you decide to delete your Facebook account, Meta still retains all your information. Prevention is key. If you're a data-conscious user, the best way to protect your digital privacy is to avoid pouring your life's content on any part of the web (even if it's a "trusted" social network).