When you use a top Chromebook for personal or work purposes, you may have important files saved on it. It's essential to protect these confidential files from prying eyes. Aside from adding a device passcode, you can add an extra layer of security by hiding files and folders on Chromebooks.

Unauthorized access to personal files on your Chromebook can put you in a compromising position. You don't need to rely on third-party software to safeguard your files. ChromeOS has a handy way of hiding confidential files in no time.

Hide files and folders on a Chromebook

You'll use the default Files app to hide documents, photos, and folders on your Chromebook. It's a feature-rich file manager with Google Drive integration. Follow the steps below.

Launch the Files app on your Chromebook. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Show hidden files. Make sure it shows a checkmark beside the option in the drop-down menu. Right click a file you want to hide and select Rename from the context menu. Type a dot (.) at the beginning of the file and press Enter to rename it. Click the three-dot menu and uncheck Show hidden files option.

That's it. The system hides your selected files from the Files app. You can also use the steps above and hide important folders.

View hidden files on a Chromebook

If you want to access your hidden files again, launch the Files app and click the three-dot menu at the top to show hidden files.

You can also unhide a file for easy access. After you show hidden files, right click a file you want to unhide, click rename, and remove the period (.) from the beginning.

Tip: Create a new user account for guests

As you can see from the steps above, the default trick to hide files and folders on a Chromebook isn't foolproof. Anyone with access to your device can show hidden files and folders. The system doesn't ask for a passcode for user authentication.

You can create a new user account on Chromebook and lend your device to someone with peace of mind. You can add someone using their Google ID or let them browse your Chromebook as a guest.

The default gallery app on Android, iPhone, and Samsung Galaxy phones also has an option to hide personal photos. Samsung goes a step ahead with Secure Folder on Galaxy phones and tablets. You can read our dedicated guide to learn to hide photos on your phone or tablet.

Explore your Chromebook's private vault

Google did a decent job hiding files and folders with the default Files app on ChromeOS. It also lets you declutter the Files app and keep irrelevant files away from your sight. We look forward to seeing a better solution to hide confidential files on a Chromebook.

Google has steadily improved ChromeOS over the last few years. The company's desktop operating system is jam-packed with nifty tips and tricks. Check our dedicated guide to elevate your ChromeOS setup.