Spreadsheet apps are a smart method for configuring, organizing, and tracking data. They're ideal for getting the facts sorted and the figures ready to observe over time. Coupled with the Play Store's finest business apps, you can turn your bargain Android tablet into the nerve center for your professional projects and prospects.

These, alongside the best business apps, have the potential to turn your favorite Android tablet into an efficient hub for your professional projects and prospects.

One way to make sure your figures don't get lost or muddled is to categorize them in one place, and the Google Sheets app has you covered. You can create collapsible cell groupings that can be labeled with titles, resulting in a spreadsheet that looks neat and tidy, toggling the display of the information that you need at a moment's notice. Here's how to use category groupings on Google Sheets.

What is Google Sheets?

Google Sheets is a top-tier spreadsheet creation app and a free alternative to Microsoft Excel. The app allows you to draw up, edit, stylize, and code your spreadsheets, all from the comfort of a sleek Google Chromebook or cheap Android phone.

Are there any downsides to Google Sheets?

While the grouping mechanic works on the mobile and Chromebook versions of Google Sheets, the mechanic to label them in a drop-down menu isn't available on the mobile version. You can still label them manually, but this makes the group category mechanic somewhat less efficient.

How to make Google Sheets cell groups on a Chromebook

The Sheets app works excellently on Google's latest Chromebooks, providing you with everything you need to make a professional-grade spreadsheet. Cell groups are one of them. Chromebook users have full access to this nifty feature, and it's way easier than you would think. Here's what to do.

​​Open the Google Sheets app. Open your spreadsheet. Type your data into column one in descending order. Leave row one clear, or grouping will not work. Left-click row two on the left side of the screen. Drag the cursor down to highlight all the rows that contain your data. Right-click and scroll down the menu to View more row actions. Hover over it and scroll up to click Group 2–5 (these numbers refer to the row numbers you selected, so yours may vary). This groups the rows. Bring up and collapse the group by clicking on the plus sign on the left side of the screen. Backtrack to the View more row actions menu and click Define named range. This opens a menu where you'll name this group. Click Done to name it. This creates a drop-down menu on the left side of the screen, above the plus sign. Click it to browse your cell category groups.

How to make Google Sheets groups on Android

Android's latest phones can run Sheets, providing a similar experience to the Chromebook edition. While the cell grouping mechanic can't be as elegantly customized, the method can still be used effectively. It only takes a bit of manual editing. Here's everything you need to know.

​​Open the Google Sheets app. Open your spreadsheet. 2 Images Close Type your category name into row one of column one and its corresponding data below it. Tap row two on the left side of the screen. The row is highlighted with two small circles at the top and bottom. Tap and drag the bottom circle down to select the number of rows to be grouped. 2 Images Close When the desired rows are highlighted, press and hold them. After a moment, a menu appears. Tap the three-dot icon at the far right. 2 Images Close Scroll down the new menu and tap Group 2-5 (these numbers refer to the row numbers you have selected, so yours may vary). This groups the rows into a category. 2 Images Close To collapse the grouped cell category, tap its corresponding small square on the left side of the screen. Tap it again to reopen it. 2 Images Close

All sorted on Google Sheets!

Despite being a fantastic way to keep things on track, spreadsheets get a bad rap for becoming overcomplicated very easily. Google Sheets cell groups are the perfect way to segment your spreadsheets, keeping things focused, accessible, and viable on the most optimized Android tablets.