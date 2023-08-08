Whether you are a student, educator, professional, or regular user, you may sometimes run into a situation where you have dozens of tabs open in Google Chrome. Instead of finding a relevant tab with a tiny site favicon, pin important tabs and categorize relevant tabs under a single group in Google Chrome.

Dealing with numerous tabs is never an ideal situation, especially when you have several types of tabs, such as social media, banking, news, research, sports, and more, open in Google Chrome. You can create a Tech group and add tabs from Android Police, Make Use Of, Game Rant, and more under it. Similarly, you can organize your Instagram feed, LinkedIn home, and Reddit tabs under the Social group in Chrome.

Google Chrome supports tab groups on all the desktop apps and the top budget Android phones. However, the same isn't available on Chrome for the iPhone and iPad.

How to pin tabs in Google Chrome

If you only need to track a few important tabs, pin them in Google Chrome. It's a quick way to preserve relevant tabs in Chrome.

Launch Google Chrome and right-click on a tab. Select Pin. The website favicon appears in the upper-left corner. Right-click on a pinned tab to unpin or close it.

You can pin several tabs in Google Chrome. The web browser removes the Close button to prevent closing the tab accidentally. When you relaunch Google Chrome, it reloads all your pinned tabs. You can pin frequently used tabs such as your Gmail inbox, Google Drive, Facebook feed, Google Docs, and more on Chrome.

How to create tab groups in Google Chrome desktop

A tab group is another tool to organize your Google Chrome browser tabs. Let's check it in action.

Launch Google Chrome and right-click on a tab bar you want to add to a group. Select Add tab to new group. Give it a relevant group name and customize it with a shade. Your tab group is ready to use. You'll see the tab group shade around the tab. Click the group name to collapse all the tabs. To add other tabs to your existing group, right-click on a tab, expand the Add tab to group menu, and select a group. Repeat the same for all the similar tabs and tuck them under a single group.

Manage tab groups in Google Chrome

Managing existing group tabs is easy in Google Chrome. When you right-click on a tab group, you have several options:

Select the group name and rename it.

Click New tab in group to add new tabs to it.

to add new tabs to it. Select Close group to delete the group and close all the tabs in it. Be careful while using this functionality.

to delete the group and close all the tabs in it. Be careful while using this functionality. Click Ungroup to free all tabs from the group.

to free all tabs from the group. Move the group to a new window.

Reopen your tab group

Did you accidentally close a group in Chrome and lose all your tabs? You can restore them with a couple of clicks. Here's how.

Launch Google Chrome and click the down arrow at the top. Scroll to the Recently Closed menu. Find the group name and a familiar color. Click it to relaunch the group and open tabs.

Save your tab groups in Google Chrome

While you can always bookmark a Chrome tab, there's no way to save the entire tab group in the official build. The feature is available, but it's buried in the Chrome Flags menu. Follow the steps below to turn it on and save your tab groups to refer to them later.

Open Google Chrome and type chrome://flags in the address bar. Press Enter. Search for tab groups at the top and expand the Tab Groups Save option. Select Enabled. Relaunch Chrome to save the changes. Right-click on a group tab and turn on the Save group toggle.

Your saved Chrome tab groups appear on the left side of the bookmark bar. You can click it to launch the group with all the tabs or right-click on it to check tabs in the drop-down menu. Microsoft offers a similar feature called Collections on the Edge browser on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

How to group your Google Chrome tabs on Android

You can also use the tab groups feature on Google Chrome for Android. Follow the tutorial below to create a group of tabs on mobile.

Open Google Chrome and open the tab switcher menu at the top. Tap the three-dot menu at the top and tap Select tabs. Select the tabs you want to add to a group and tap the three-dot menu. Select Group tabs. 3 Images Close Chrome creates a tab group. You can open it and tap at the top to edit the group name. You can also drag and drop a tab on another tab to create a group out of them. 2 Images Close

When you are in a tab group, you see other tabs as thumbnails at the bottom. It offers a better navigation experience to switch between tabs in a group.

Close

The feature is even more useful on small screens as you have less space to manage tabs. With tab groups, you can efficiently manage your web pages without scrolling through them endlessly.

Clean up the tabs mess in Google Chrome

Tab groups may not be available on an outdated Chrome build. Read our dedicated post to update Google Chrome to the newest version. When you have the latest Chrome app, learn the top tips and tricks and best extensions to get the best out of Google's desktop browser.