You no longer need a cable connection to watch your favorite movies and shows. Top streaming services now bring a wide selection of content to your TV and your budget Android phone or tablet. But with so many choices available, it might be challenging to jump from one app to another to find what you're looking for. YouTube Primetime Channels solves this problem.

YouTube Primetime Channels lets you subscribe to 40+ streaming services from the YouTube app. You can also purchase or rent thousands of movies and TV shows. Many are free to watch if you don't mind the ads. Follow the guide below to find out how to get Primetime Channels on YouTube, both on the web and in the mobile app.

How is Primetime Channels different from other YouTube channels?

Primetime Channels is YouTube's attempt to offer viewers multiple streaming services in one place. Unlike a regular channel, Primetime Channels brings on-demand content that can be accessed from the YouTube app. It allows you to stream a variety of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more. However, Primetime Channels is limited to the US.

YouTube initially signed up 35 partners. These include big-name streaming services like Paramount Plus and Epix to niche offerings like The Great Courses and Magnolia Selects. Primetime Channels videos show up in the Movies and TV section of the YouTube app, in search results, and in recommendations, like any other YouTube video. Erin Teague, Director of Product Management, YouTube, confirmed to The Verge that Primetime Channels content isn't favored over regular channel videos in search results or recommendations.

Primetime Channels is independent of YouTube Premium, so you may still see ads when watching Primetime Channels content, even if you're a Premium subscriber. This also means you can't download content from Primetime Channels or play it in the background like you can with regular YouTube channel videos. You can leave comments or like Primetime Channels videos, but you can't see the view counts.

Get YouTube Primetime Channels on your desktop

YouTube makes it a breeze to access Primetime Channels on your desktop. You can find and subscribe to its channels in the Movies & TV section.

Open YouTube on the web. Select Movies & TV from the Explore section on the left sidebar. Scroll through the Primetime Channels section under the browse tab. Select the channel you want to subscribe to and click Try it free if a trial is available. If not, click the Subscribe button. Tap Next and select a card to use once the trial period ends.

Once you subscribe to a YouTube Primetime Channels channel, you can only access its content through YouTube. You cannot log in to the on-demand streaming service using your YouTube credentials.

Get YouTube Primetime Channels on your phone

Here's how to get content from YouTube Primetime Channels on your phone.

Open the YouTube app on your phone. Tap the Explore icon (the compass icon) in the upper-left corner. Select Movies & TV. 2 Images Close Navigate to the Browse tab and scroll through the Primetime Channels section. Select the channel you want to subscribe to. If the channel offers a trial period, tap Try it free to start. If a free trial isn't available, tap the Subscribe button to start a paid subscription. 2 Images Close

Do more with YouTube

YouTube is the largest video-sharing platform with some neat features. Some hidden YouTube features let you set a reminder to take a break, create a GIF from a video, and more. YouTube is also a good option if you're looking for free and safe alternatives for movies online. And if you're a YouTube Premium subscriber, you can access millions of tracks via the YouTube Music streaming service.