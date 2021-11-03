Okay, your brand new robotic vacuum from Roborock just arrived. What now? Glad you asked, because today, we’re going over how to get the Roborock S7 set up and ready to bust dust like a Tasmanian Devil ripping through the outback.

What’s in the box of a Roborock S7?

Before we get into the nitty gritty details, let’s take a quick look inside the box. When you unpack your Roborock S7, you’ll find your robotic vacuum (surprise!), a charging dock, a power cable, and the VibraRise mop cloth + mop cloth mount (exclusive to the S7 series). All there? Cool! Let’s move on to getting it set up.

How to set up a Roborock S7 robotic vacuum

First, you’ll need to find a good place to put your charging dock. Make sure the spot is up against a wall and on a level surface with easy access for your S7 to come and go as it pleases. For an optimal connection with the official Roborock app, you’ll also want your Wi-Fi router nearby. Then attach the charging cable to the dock, and be sure to tuck it away safely.

Second, you’ll need to make sure the charging dock is securely in place. You can do this by wiping any dirt, water, or debris from the area. Then with the included double-sided tape, adhere the dock to the floor, locking it firmly in place.

Third, everything needs to be charged up. To start, simply hold the power button on your Roborock S7. When it lights up, place your S7 directly on the dock for its first full charge. While the S7 will be able to automatically navigate to the charging dock and connect from here on out, Roborock stresses that the S7’s high-performance lithium-ion rechargeable battery pack should remain topped off when not in use.

How to map your home with the Roborock S7

Making a digital map of your home to guide the S7’s cleaning sessions sounds like a daunting task, but it really isn’t. Upon the vacuum’s first excursion across your floors, the S7’s intelligent LiDAR system will scan your home and detect the most optimal paths along its way. After just one pass, the S7 will have identified all of the rooms in your house up to four levels.

Perhaps the most important step…

Now that your Roborock S7 is all set up and ready to go, there’s one last thing you need to do: Sit back, relax, and never sweep your floors by hand again. Your new Roborock vacuum has it from here.

If you’d like to pick up a Robroock S7 for your home, you can do so at this link. You can also learn more about Roborock and their family of intelligent robotic vacuums at their official website here.

