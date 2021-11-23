Black Friday means phone upgrade season for many. And sometimes those discounts can be genuinely crazy. But these days, catching the right deal can be actual work with its own skill sets, like knowing the best time to buy, which phones are worth getting, and even if something is a good deal or not. We do most of that work, so you don’t have to, but I still have a few standalone tips for anyone shopping for a new smartphone this holiday deal season. And after years playing point on our seasonal deal coverage, I’ve got it down.

How to tell a good deal from a bad one

You would think the very concept of a “discount” should make it clear that smartphone prices aren’t set in stone, but we tend to forget that it goes both ways, and not every discount is real. Some retailers have been known to crank prices up over the last month or so to create the impression of a bigger-than-real discount, and many retailers compare discounts exclusively to MSRP pricing — conveniently ignoring that a $200 discount might just be the same price it’s been at for half of the last three months. But you can use a few tools to unmask these tricksters to spot those actually good deals.

Since Amazon is the most popular online retailer and typically a source of some of the better discounts in my personal deal classification system (which we’ll touch on later), you should bookmark camelcamelcamel, colloquially known as “3camel” in the deal-seeking business, or install The Camelizer Chrome extension. The site monitors Amazon listings and keeps track of both first- and third-party pricing for most items you’ll care about. That might not sound useful by itself, but remember how we said some companies jack up prices just before deal season? Several Amazon retailers are guilty of the practice (frankly, so is Amazon itself), and 3camel’s charts will help you realize if and when that’s happening. You can also set price alerts — and you absolutely should for anything you are interested in this Black Friday.

3camel's charts will let you know what prices were before the current "deal" at Amazon.

There aren’t as many good tools like this for other retailers like Best Buy or B&H Photo, but there’s another site you can remember that might help: Google Shopping. It won’t show you historical charts like 3camel, but it does have known prices for an item at several retailers. However, you do need to be a little bit more sophisticated when looking at its results, as Google doesn’t individually vet each and every retailer’s pricing — or even that they’re actually selling the product you’re looking for. Sometimes they aren’t. You will have to click through a few of the listings and check the details to make sure. (I told you: This is work. We do it so you don’t have to.) But it’s a good way to quickly compare prices across a swath of retailers for that “is this actually a deal?” context. Sometimes you might just see that another retailer actually has an even better price, or that the 20% discount that’s being advertised is based on a price increase at one retailer that is not reflected elsewhere.

Now, let’s talk about retailers, because after years of Black Friday coverage and monitoring thousands of product listings intensely for days, I’ve found that there are three sorts of “tiers” that deals fall into, and that influences where you buy them from. (Another tip: Carriers usually don’t have the best outright phone deals, though once in a while you’ll see a good on-contract promo, and they sometimes have the best random accessory deals.)

This isn’t a formal classification system, just a working one that I’ve come up with over the years to think about the subject. Let’s start from best to worse:

The you-call-it-a-”deal”-but-is-it?

These vary, but you’ll see more of them at Amazon than at other sites. Typically ranging from an advertised 15-30% off, these deals aren’t always honest. Often they’re paired with something like a price increase, but it still technically works out to an overall discount, even if it’s closer to 5-10%.

Sometimes these are set by third-party retailers or Amazon itself, but they’re not usually cross-site (outside maybe manufacturer direct plus Amazon), and you won’t see them reflected at places with more rigid and consistent pricing like Best Buy. About half the time, they take advantage of an in-page coupon or a code you might get from our coverage. Sometimes the price on these will change over the weekend, starting higher and working lower, or just fluctuating (not usually in the case of coupon-based deals, though).

These are decent deals for grabbing accessories like chargers or SD cards, where you see them more often, and a coupon is a good sign that the might be better-than-average. Sometimes wearables have deals like this, but you won’t see it happen as often for phones or really expensive items — and if you do, they probably aren’t huge discounts.

The manufacturer-standard good deal

Next up are what I call the manufacturer discounts. You’ll see these at a consistent number across basically every big-box and internet retailer, as well as the carriers sometimes, and usually it’s a very round discount — something like $15 off a $100 item or $40 off a $300 gadget.

Most of the time, these discounts are set by the company that made the thing you’re buying, not the retailer, and that’s why you’ll see it everywhere from Target to Best Buy to Home Depot, or wherever it’s being sold, but once in a while they’ll be manufacturer-only. These discounts can vary based on how old the product is, with older stuff getting a bigger number off, and they’re more common for the high-profile or expensive items. They’re usually good-but-not-amazing discounts on products whose prices don’t fluctuate very often, but that's not always true — sometimes a company just needs to clear out stock for an underwhelming product that sold poorly. But these are what I think of as the standard decent Black Friday deal.

Most Android phones and all of Google’s discounts fall into this category, and this is the best pricing you’ll probably see for things like Pixels and Nest hardware. 95% of the time, once you see this price, it’s the best price that will be available all weekend, and it’s not going to change.

The really good deals you hear about and always miss

Lastly, you’ve got the gems: genuinely great deals that sell out fast. Unlike the manufacturer deals, these will vary from retailer to retailer, with the best discount typically limited to one.

Often they’re short-term deals with a set schedule or timed promos with a sell-out window — and if they’re particularly good discounts, they will sell out. We might know a handful of these deals ahead of time, but most of them will just sort of flump unceremoniously onto the internet. These can be Amazon deals-of-the-day or just some seemingly random out-of-the-blue discount, but you probably won’t see these hit the smaller retailers like B&H Photo, Adorama, or Home Depot. It varies, but the best examples are often through Amazon, though some manufacturers might drop surprise sales of their own.

Unfortunately, you don’t see these sorts of deals as often as you used to even 2-3 years ago, but they’re still out there, and might see some land for a couple phones this weekend.

Which phones are worth getting?

Now that you know how to spot a good deal, you should know that not every phone is a good deal — at any price. That’s going to be particularly important this year because of the death of LG.

In case you’re out of the loop, LG has exited the smartphone business, and that could mean retailers have some stock to clear out and the right motivation to get rid of it fast. That may work out to some chunky discounts for LG phones over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. LG claims it’s still going to provide software support for three years for all “premium phones released in 2019 and later,” but LG’s never been very good with software updates, and I honestly just don’t trust the company to keep customers it no longer cares about safe or secure. You can make your own decisions, but I’d stay away from any but the most recent LG phones — and even then, don’t expect to have a good time with updates.

If you’re determined to buy an LG phone anyway, we’ll probably see some good discounts for things like the LG Wing, and prices for things like refurbs have already been creeping down. If you really want a dumb screen-swinging phone, I suspect you’ll have the chance to get one at a good price, and the rest of LG’s late-era lineup will probably also see some discounts.

We already know the discounts that Google’s Pixels will be getting, and the Pixel 5a at $400 isn’t a bad deal. That phone still has 2.5 years of software updates left in it, and it was one of my favorite devices of the year. Even though the discount isn’t huge, it’s not a bad buy. But , if we're lucky, the best deals this year might just be on an older Samsung phone.

We’re probably just a few months away from the Galaxy S22’s launch, and Samsung has already revealed some (probably all) of its own discounts for Black Friday. However, once in a while, we do see even better deals from third party retailers at places like Amazon. And given Samsung’s stellar update history in the last few years and the company’s long software commitment, even a 2020-era Galaxy phone might not be a bad buy if any go on sale — potentially a big “if,” given many retailers no longer sell the older models, but, again, third-party Amazon retailers might. This isn't guaranteed, but it's a possibility we should keep an eye out for.

We’ll also see some discounts for Motorola phones — most of them pre-set manufacturer discounts, including a chunky $600 off for the Razr. Amazon already claims at least two Moto handsets are “on sale,” but checking price history, one’s simply back to the price it’s usually at. (I told you companies love to pull this crap.) But we should see a handful of both Nokia and Moto phones — primarily the so-called “Alexa Built-in Phones,” but some others too — discounted in the coming days.

The biggest phone discount so far in the pre-Black Friday sales has been for the OnePlus 9 Pro. It may not stack up very well at MSRP, but the current “$260” discount brings it down to $800 (though that’s comparing against MSRP, which it hasn’t been at for a while). It’s an okay price, but bear in mind: it’s hit this discount at Amazon twice before, so it’s hardly a screaming deal, and it’s burned through nearly a quarter of its four-year software support lifetime — and, historically, OnePlus drops the ball on updates once a phone is a year or two old. (Honestly, I’d recommend paying the full $900 price for a Pixel 6 Pro instead.)

As someone who has skipped out on Thanksgiving in the past just to monitor deals and feed our readers the best ones, my best advice to you is this: Keep 3camel open in another browser window, set price alerts for any phones you know you are interested in, sign in to any retailer apps so you’re ready to buy something at the drop of a hat before it sells out, and check in regularly with coverage at places like ours in case we spot any really good deals that land out of the blue. The era of legitimately crazy discounts like the Essential Phone firesale is probably over, but LG’s exit from the market could mix that up this year.

