Many online communities have adapted to include discussion spaces held on Discord. Gamers often use Discord as a communication tool, where students can use Discord as hubs to connect with their classmates. Discord has indeed brought together global and local communities so they can engage in social activities such as texting, voice and video chatting, and screen sharing. What differentiates Discord from the other social platforms from Slack, Whatsapp, TeamSpeak, etc. is how well managed the whole system is, how flexible the social features are, and how easily integrated it is on a range of platforms. Discord can be accessed from an online browser, installed as an app, and is even receiving newly added support with Microsoft and Sony to stay connected with your friends, family, and communities while you're playing on your console.

Discord offers many benefits, which is why we've broken down how to access Discord while outlining which features make Discord a universal virtual social platform.

What is Discord?

Discord is officially described as a social platform that can host Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), video conferencing, and instant messaging. It was released in May 2015 but has undergone many changes to bring in new social features, such as audio quality and noise cancellation updates, a Nitro subscription for premium access, and video integration. Gamers initially used Discord to coordinate raids and team play, but later, the app transformed into an all-purpose communication platform once some meaty updates to its features were rolled out. Now Discord is one of the leading social platforms on the internet to date.

How to access Discord

You can access Discord from a web browser or the Discord app. The Discord app is the superior version for the desktop when it comes to the native voice engine, in-game overlay and sharing your activities from connected gaming apps, but the Discord web browser is still an excellent option for accessibility since it can be loaded up on most web browsers on your PC. Mobile users will have to download the app to gain access to Discord.

Launching Discord on your web browser

Open Google Chrome or any web browser, and visit the Discord web page. Click on Open Discord in your browser if you're a new user; otherwise, click Login. New users will be prompted to register a new account before continuing. 2 Images Close After logging in, you're directed to the main Discord page displaying your servers, friends, and message. You're in! Once you're logged on, click on Open Discord to re-launch Discord in your web browser.

Downloading the Discord app on PC

Open Google Chrome or any web browser, and visit the Discord web page. Click on Download for Windows to download the Discord app set up. 2 Images Close Once DiscordSetup.exe finishes downloading, click on the file to start the installation. After installing the app, locate and click on the Discord app on your computer to launch the app.

Downloading the Discord app on Android

Launch the Google Play Store and search for Discord to begin installing; alternatively, you can access the download from our widget below this section. After downloading the install, tap Open to begin launching the app. Tap on Register; if you're a new Discord user, it will prompt you to create a Discord account. If you already have an account, tap on Login. 2 Images Close After logging in, you'll gain access to the full Discord app — enjoy!

Discord features

Discord offers plenty of features that make it an attractive social platform to participate in. Below we've summarized some of the best attributes Discord has to offer.

Discord servers: This is where you'll mingle with a group of people together under one roof. You can create, join, and invite other users inside a server. Servers can be about anything you want. The sky is the limit. Discord channels: Channels are like separate categories for different topics (you can have categories for channels and set a channel topic). You may join a server about cars, motorcycles, and jeeps but find yourself only interested in jeeps. Channels are a great way to stick to one area of interest. Channels are easy to manage and can be individually muted, marked as read when you're looking to set social boundaries. Discord bots: Not every tool needs to be managed manually; Discord bots bring fun activities/entertainment, server management, and new security options. Adding a bot is simple, and managing one can be done with a few simple commands. If you're ready for the task and believe in your programming skills, you can create your own bot to use! Voice and video chat: One of the best features Discord has to offer. You can create specific chats for voice and turn on/off video chat. You'll have the option to screen share and stream your games, a perfect way to hang out and share your activities with your friends. Text and emojis: If you want your communication made simple, you have to option to just text and use emojis on a server with o0ptional Nitro, stickers, and built-in gifs. Direct messaging: Servers might be a bit too big for your liking, and that's okay. Discord offers many ways to connect to your friends and family by using one-on-one private messaging or group chats!

Discord is a customizable social experience

As long as you intend to connect with other people through the internet, Discord will have something to offer to you. We don't have to let distance determine how close our relationships are when we have social apps like Discord that can help bring us together. If you're already a part of a community looking for better social integration options, creating a Discord server might be what brings your community to the next level.