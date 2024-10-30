Google is the top choice for search queries and is the default search engine on Google Chrome. However, it can be a surprise if you land on Bing's search page after entering your query in Chrome. The reason behind this redirect could be as simple as someone changing the default search engine or a glitch in the settings. This guide shows you how to remove Microsoft Bing on Chrome, whether on a desktop PC, smartphone, or one of our favorite tablets.

Why would Google redirect to Bing?

The most straightforward reason behind Google redirecting to Bing could be a change in the browser settings. You or someone else using the computer may have modified the default search engine in Chrome. Sometimes, a browser extension or software update could change the browser settings.

Another possibility could be a browser hijacker called the Bing redirect virus. It takes over the browser and modifies the network settings without you knowing. The hijacker gets to the device via shady websites that host malware, malicious ads, or pirated software. It automatically installs a malicious browser extension or tricks you into getting one. The malware redirects you to a different search engine or website to show unwanted ads or collect data.

How to stop Google from redirecting to Bing on a PC

You can prevent Google from redirecting to Bing by modifying the Chrome settings or removing malicious extensions. If that does not work, scan your computer to detect and remove malware.

Change the default search engine

Check the default search engine in Chrome's settings. Change it to Chrome or another search engine if the default is set to Bing.

Open the Chrome browser. Click the overflow menu (the three dots in the upper-right corner). Select Settings. Choose search engine from the side panel. If you see Microsoft Bing, it's the default search engine. Tap Change. Choose another search engine. Click Set as default.

Remove Bing from the search engine list

Open Chrome and click the overflow menu. Select Settings. Choose Search engine. Click Manage search engines and site search. Click the three dots next to Bing and select Delete to remove Bing from the list of suggested search engines.

Remove Bing from Chrome's startup pages

Launch Chrome and click the overflow menu. Select Settings. Choose On startup from the side panel. Click Open the New Tab page to display the default Chrome start page when you open a new tab. Choose Continue where you left off to make Chrome open the last site you visited. Select Open a specific page or set of pages to remove all instances of Bing.

Remove malicious Chrome extensions

A malicious Chrome extension may be the reason behind redirects if the methods above didn't fix the problem. The best way to resolve the issue is to remove malicious extensions in Chrome. Here is how to do it:

Open the Chrome browser. Click the overflow menu. Select Extensions. Click Manage Extensions. Click Remove under Microsoft-related extensions like Bing Pages, Microsoft Bing FrontPage, Microsoft Rewards, or Give with Bing. You can also remove suspicious-looking Chrome extensions.

Reset the Chrome settings

If your Chrome browser still redirects you to Chrome, reset it. After you reset your Google Chrome profile, the browser settings return to their default state. Here's what a reset does to Chrome:

Sets Google as your default search engine.

Deletes site data and cookies.

Resets your tab pages and personalized homepage to the default.

Removes your content settings.

Deletes your themes and extensions.

You'll retain your passwords, bookmarks, and browsing history after you reset Chrome.

Here's how to reset Chrome:

Launch the Chrome browser. Click the overflow menu. Choose Settings. Select Reset Settings from the side panel. Choose Restore settings to their original defaults. Select Reset settings.

Run a scan for malware

If deleting suspicious Chrome extensions doesn't fix the redirect issue, run a scan on your computer to remove malware. Your computer may have the Bing redirect browser hijacker, which sends traffic to suspicious websites on Bing.

You can remove malware by running Microsoft Defender Antivirus on a Windows PC. Here's how to do it:

Type Windows Security on the search bar in the Start menu. Click the Windows Security app. Choose Virus & threat protection. Click Scan options. Choose Microsoft Defender Offline scan. Click Scan now.

After the tool detects and removes malware, clear the browser's cache and cookies.

How to stop Google from redirecting to Bing on mobile

You can tweak Chrome's settings if the mobile app redirects you to Bing. Changing the default search engine to anything but Bing could resolve the issue.

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We used an Android phone for this tutorial. iPhone users can follow along.

Open the Chrome app. Tap the overflow menu. Select Settings. Close Tap Search engine. Tap another search engine like Google, DuckDuckGo, or Ecosia to change the default setting. Close

Unlock more fantastic features in Chrome

It's frustrating when Chrome redirects you to Bing when you want to look up something online. The troubleshooting tips in this guide help you resolve the problem.

Chrome has numerous features that are not immediately obvious. Try the best tips and tricks to unlock its full potential and the best Chrome extensions to supercharge your productivity. You'll save time and quickly tackle more items on your to-do list.