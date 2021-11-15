During last month's Pixel 6 unveiling, one of the standout moments was the Live Translate demo, showing Marie Kondo utilizing the phone as a dedicated translator and interpreter, all without an active internet connection. Exclusive features like these are no stranger to Google's smartphone lineup, even as the company continues to rename its custom UI into something recognizable. As with Magic Eraser, it was only a matter of time before someone got Live Translate working on older devices — and that's exactly what's happened.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, getting Google's new translation feature up and running on any Pixel phone is quick and straightforward. All you need is a specific version of the Android System Intelligence (ASI) APK — which, as it just so happens, is available over at APK Mirror. Once it's installed, any modern Pixel device can load Live Translate, all without the need to join a waitlist to get your phone. Just make sure you've upgraded to Android 12 before downloading.

To use Live Translate, you'll just need to enable it within your Pixel's preferences menu. Head to your settings menu, select System, then tap "Live Translate." Toggle it on, then select the languages you want to download to your phone. Each language has a list of supported features: some only work with the camera, some support instantly-translated messages and live captions, and a handful support "interpreter mode." German, for example, fulfills all four, while Spanish is missing the ability to translate captions. You can download and save multiple languages simultaneously, so don't be afraid to try it out with your bilingual friends.

If you're using an older Pixel phone, head over to APK Mirror to download ASI version S.9.playstore.pixel6.405532360. At this rate, you might have the full Pixel 6 experience before Google manages to get additional units back on store shelves.

