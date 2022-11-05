Your new flagship Android phone allows you to get anything delivered to your doorstep with the touch of a button. But the convenience of online shopping sometimes gets marred when the product isn't as described, or worse, you don't receive it. In such cases, you might have to deal with a seller sitting hundreds of miles away, which is seldom a pleasant experience.

But if you've paid via PayPal, you're covered with its Purchase Protection, giving you a proper channel to claim a refund in case something isn't right with your order. Here's how you can get a refund on PayPal.

PayPal Purchase Protection doesn't cover a handful of transactions and situations, like the money sent to your friends and family or when the item meets the seller's description. Make sure to check that your problem is covered by PayPal using this handy list before you open a dispute.

How to get a refund on PayPal

Before you get PayPal involved, you first need to open a dispute with the seller on PayPal. Getting the problem sorted through the seller is much easier and faster. This is what you need to do.

You have 180 days to raise a dispute. Anything older won't be eligible.

How to open a dispute on PayPal

Go to your PayPal Dashboard on the web. Click the More shortcut (the vertical ellipsis icon on the right pane). Click Go to Resolution Center. Alternatively, you can use this direct link to go to the Resolution Center. Select Report a problem to open a new dispute. On the next page, find and click on the transaction you want to report. Click Continue. Describe the issue you're facing and provide some basic transaction details. Fill in the necessary details, enter the Expected refund amount, and click Continue. Click Continue on the next screen again after confirming whether you've contacted the seller. Add a file (like a delivery receipt) or provide additional information to support your claim. When you've added everything, click Submit.

A new dispute is opened with the seller, which you can track in your account's Resolution Center. The seller has a 20-day window to address your concern and, if needed, provide you with a refund.

But if the seller's response isn't satisfactory or if they haven't gotten back to you, you can turn the dispute into a claim to get a proper resolution.

How to file a claim on PayPal

By filing a claim, you're escalating the issue to PayPal. It will now intervene, track your interactions with the seller, negotiate on your behalf, and get you a refund if it finds your claim is valid.

A dispute is automatically marked closed after its 20-day window. And PayPal doesn't let you escalate a closed dispute. So, make sure to file a claim before this period expires. Ideally, you shouldn't wait for more than a couple of weeks.

Go to the Resolution Center on the web. Find an open dispute that you want to escalate. Click View next to it. Select Escalate to PayPal. Describe your issue with the dispute. When done, click Submit.

PayPal takes up to 30 days to investigate and resolve your complaint. This is the suggested timeline, and depending on the nature of your issue, it can take fewer or more days. PayPal keeps you updated over email, so keep an eye on your mailbox.

If everything goes well, you will receive your refund within this 30-day period.

PayPal and other alternatives

Source: PayPal

Purchase Protection on PayPal is unmatched, giving you a sense of financial security and peace of mind when shopping online. With PayPal involved in the process, your money isn't going anywhere, nor are you left at the mercy of an uncooperative seller.

