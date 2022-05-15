Maybe you have been in the scenario where you purchased the wrong version of a game, or you found out that someone's gifting you a hard copy of a game that you just bought digitally. We've all been there. Sometimes we don't want to go through the hassle of issuing a refund when we really should, which is why Android Police is here to help. Today's guide walks you through how to issue your refunds on the PlayStation Store effortlessly and efficiently.

PlayStation refund policy

It's important to know if and when to request a refund by checking if you're eligible — you'll save loads of time by determining your eligibility sooner rather than later.

Categorizing your content

For games and add-ons (full games, downloadable content, in-game consumables, and season passes), you have 14 days to request a refund starting on the date of your purchase. If you have already downloaded or streamed your purchase, you'll sadly be ineligible for a refund unless the product is faulty.

For subscription-based services, you'll have 14 days to request a refund from the date of purchase (time from a free trial is counted among the days). However, the refund received may reduce depending on how long you've been using the subscription service.

Pre-orders are handled differently depending on when you placed the pre-order. For pre-orders placed more than 14 days before the release date, you can request a refund up until the release day. Pre-orders made after the 14-day pre-order window can be refunded within 14 days of the order date as long as the user hasn't initiated the download. Note: You'll lose any extra content that came with the pre-order after processing a refund.

Cancellation Policy

You can check out the official PlayStation Store's cancellation policy for more information. It's important to note that adding any funds to your wallet is non-refundable. We recommend being mindful when you're choosing to top up.

How to get a refund by using the PlayStation Ap

Download the PlayStation App from the Google Play Store (the download is linked in our widget in this section). Launch the PlayStation App and tap Sign In. Enter your Sign-in ID (email address) and your password on the next screen. Tap Next. 2 Images Close If you're using the PlayStation App for the first time, you'll need to read the features before accessing the main page. Keep tapping Next to proceed, then tap Maybe Later on the 'Promos and offers' screen. Tap Next to finish the setup. 2 Images Close Now you're on the PlayStation App's home page. You can access PlayStation news, your gaming library, the PlayStation Store, and more. Tap on Settings (gear icon), scroll down to PlayStation Network, and tap Support. 2 Images Close Next, you'll navigate to the PlayStation Support page, tap on PS Store & Refunds > Refunds > Requesting a PS Store refund. 2 Images Close Choose the appropriate option for your purchase type. Tap on Request refund. You'll be in contact with a Customer Support bot to walk you through the rest of the way.

How to turn off auto funding for pre-orders and subscriptions

Learning how to avoid sneaky credit card charges can prevent you from needing a refund in the first place — this will only take you a few minutes to complete. By turning off the auto fund function for pre-orders and subscriptions, you'll have to manually manage your reminders, or you can use an app like Google Calendar for creating tasks.

Launch the PlayStation App. At the bottom of the home page, navigate to the PlayStation Store by tapping on the shopping bag icon. 2 Images Close Tap on the Hamburger button (three horizontal lines) > Payment Methods. You may have to log in again for security reasons. 2 Images Close Scroll to 'Automatically Add Funds to Renew Subscriptions or Pay for Pre-Ordered Content' and turn that slider off.

Mistakes happen

After reading through our guide we hope you feel a little better about the process of securing a refund on the PlayStation Store. Mistakes can happen with any purchase, but getting our money back should always be effortless and painless. If you want to save a little cash, check out our favorite free games.

How to use Shizuku to batch restore your Android apps after a factory reset

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Faith Leroux (23 Articles Published) Faith studied chemistry and later pursued technical writing and gaming journalism. While being morphed into a seasoned gamer, she obsessively yearns to stay connected with the latest tech. Now with an android phone in one hand, and her deep analytical mind in another, Faith is ready to embark on her ultimate quest for knowledge. More From Faith Leroux