Signing up for web services with your primary email address is never a good idea. Some sketchy services may jam your Gmail inbox with dozens of weekly emails. Instead of blocking email addresses, using Gmail labels, or advanced search filters to find relevant emails, use temporary email addresses during the signup process. This way, you can still sign up but avoid the onslaught of junk that follows. And while the top Android phones and Windows desktops require third-party services, Apple offers Hide My Email, a service that creates fake email aliases on iOS, iPadOS, and MacOs.

If you need an email address for store loyalty programs, app trials, or other day-to-day tasks, use a burner email to protect your personal information. But before we show you how to generate throwaway email addresses, let's find out how it works.

How do temporary email addresses work?

Often known as email forwarding services, temporary email addresses serve as a proxy, hiding your real email addresses from online services. You can create a temporary email address for every website and forward emails from your fake email address to a real one. If you start getting spam or irrelevant emails, stop forwarding the temporary address and keep your inbox free of junk.

Generate temporary email addresses on your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook

Apple announced its Hide My Email as part of its iCloud+ service in 2021. It allows you to use a random email address while creating an account on an app or web service. Hide My Email is a paid feature, and you must purchase one of the iCloud+ subscriptions or Apple One plans (a bundle that combines Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, and Apple Arcade).

Once you subscribe to one of the iCloud+ or Apple One plans, follow the steps below to create temporary email addresses on your iPhone.

Open Settings on iPhone. Select your Apple ID at the top. Tap iCloud. 2 Images Close Select Hide My Email under iCloud+. You'll see the list of fake alias email addresses you created using the Sign in With Apple service. Tap Create new address at the top. 2 Images Close Check the newly created fake email address from the following menu. If you don't like the suggested email address, ask the service to create a new one. Add a relevant label and write a note to help you remember how you use the email address. Tap Next. Long-tap the email address to copy it and select Done. 2 Images Close Go to the Hide My Email menu and open your recently created email address. Close

iCloud will set it to forward all emails to your Apple ID. You can edit the label, add a note, or deactivate an email address from the same menu.

How to create temporary email addresses on your Windows PC

While there are several Google Chrome extensions and dedicated services like Mailinator and Mailsac to generate fake email addresses, nothing comes close to Bitwarden's neat implementation. It's one of the best password managers with a long list of features and cross-platform availability on mobile, desktop, and web.

The company has integrated SimpleLogin, AnonAddy, Firefox Relay, and Fastmail services to set up your email alias.

Download Bitwarden on Windows or Mac and create a new account. Select View in the menu bar and click Generator. Select the radio button beside the Username and expand Options. Click the radio button beside Forwarded Email Alias and select a relevant service from the list below. We use SimpleLogin as an example. Go to SimpleLogin to sign up for an account. Emails sent to your alias are forwarded to your SimpleLogin email address. Don't use a disposable or forwarding email address. Select your profile icon in the upper-right corner and click API Keys. Authenticate your SimpleLogin account and enter the API key name (where it will be used). Click Create. Copy the API key from the following menu. Paste the API key in Bitwarden and select Regenerate Username (which looks like a refresh icon) in the upper-right corner. Find and copy your temporary email address.

Bitwarden stores your API keys for SimpleLogin. The next time you want to create a temporary email alias, open the Generator menu and select the Regenerate Username option.

You can't create email aliases using the Bitwarden mobile apps.

If you prefer to use AnonAddy, Firefox Relay, or Fastmail email forwarding service, read Bitwarden's extensive documentation to set them up.

SimpleLogin automatically rolls you into a seven-day free trial. After that, you can only create up to 10 email aliases. SimpleLogin Premium plans start at $4 per month or $30 per year.

How to create a temporary email on your Android phone or tablet

While Google doesn't offer a dedicated service like Hide My Email, you can use a Gmail separator to create unique addresses. Let's say your Gmail username is apmember, which means your personal email address is apmember@gmail.com. You can use a Gmail separator (+ sign) and a keyword to create valid email addresses. Here are some examples:

apmember+housing@gmail.com

apmemner+testing@gmail.com

apmember+airline@gmail.com

apmember+holidays@gmail.com

You will receive emails sent to any of these addresses in your primary Gmail inbox. Although Gmail's advanced search filters cut through irrelevant messages, email separators help you find spam sources in no time. You can use the same trick to sign up for the same website several times.

Use third-party apps to create fake alias email addresses

Some websites may treat the email separator as an invalid character and throw an error during the signup process. If you frequently encounter the same, use a third-party app called Temporary Email Generator to create instant fake alias email addresses on your Android phone.

Temporary Email Generator lets you create mail addresses with different domains and desired email prefixes. The app has a dedicated Inbox menu to receive all incoming emails to your fake addresses. You can use it to check messages and verify your identity. The free version comes with ad banners throughout the app. The in-app purchases range between $9 and $22 per item.

2 Images

Close

You can also use email services like Fastmail, which offers more than 600 alias addresses, masked email, native mobile apps, and a bunch of useful features with the Basic plan starting at $3 per month.

Most Android users will be fine with Gmail separators and the Temporary Email Generator app. If you want better control over fake alias addresses, give Fastmail a try with a 30-day free trial.

Keep your email inbox clean

You don't have to waste your time unsubscribing anymore. Instead of clearing Gmail storage sporadically, generate fake email addresses for irrelevant web services and keep your inbox free from spam.