What do you do when you have free access to cutting-edge AI with all-encompassing knowledge? You make some sweet AI wallpapers, of course! Jokes aside, there are many cool things Gemini can do on Android, and one of them is generating images. Sure, it’s not the only AI with image-generating capabilities, but it's mostly free and produces some of the best results. Besides, you may already have it installed if you have one of the best Android phones.

Why bother with Gemini when a bunch of great Android wallpaper apps are available for free from Google Play? Well, because with Gemini, you can create something truly unique, and the creation process can be lots of fun. And even though Android 14 introduced a built-in AI wallpaper feature, Gemini can generate a broader type of images. Here’s how you do that.

How to generate images with Google Gemini

The basics of requesting AI images

Generating an image with Google Gemini is quite easy. Generating an image of something specific can be trickier, but knowing how to structure your prompt helps greatly. The prompt is the instruction you type into the Gemini app. It doesn't have to be super long, but giving Gemini more and clearer instructions tends to return better results.

“Generate an image of…” is a good way to begin. Then comes the object or scene you want visualized and, if applicable, an action they’re performing. After that, you may include details like colors, style, background, camera angle, and the year or historical period. You may also specify negative modifiers – things you don’t want in the image. Trust Insights has a helpful in-depth guide on structuring prompts depending on which AI image generator is used.

Here is the prompt I used to generate the image on the phone in the photo above:

Generate an image of a snowy nature scenery with river flowing down the middle, pine tree forest, at sunset, in wintertime

If you’re not getting the result you expect, you may try rearranging your prompt or adding details for clarity and then requesting a new image. Tap on the image to download the full-resolution version.

Generating wallpapers with Google Gemini: tips and tricks

How to optimize prompts to make great wallpapers

Close

Even a visually pleasing image can be a bad wallpaper. You don’t want to generate anything too busy or too bright as it can make app icons less discernible and text more difficult to read. That's why it's a good idea to include specific colors and their placement in your prompt. Specifying the time of day is also a reliable way of getting the desired color tones. You may add "bokeh" or "shallow focus" to blur a portion of the image.

Example prompts:

Generate an abstract image. Pattern of triangles, small and big. Top half is red, orange, yellow. Bottom half is black

Generate an image of a fantasy castle on top of a steep, impenetrable mountain, with a red dragon circling above it, dark color tones, at night

Generate an image of red wool fabric with yellow glitter, shallow focus, extreme close-up

Dealing with Gemini’s fixed aspect ratio

Currently, Google Gemini can generate only square images. Setting one as wallpaper will inevitably crop out parts of it. To increase the chance of your subject remaining visible, you may clarify that you want a symmetrical image or your subject in the middle. Alternatively, you can put different parts of the image as lock and home screen wallpapers—that's what I did in the picture above. This works well for scenes of nature and landscapes.

Example prompts:

Generate an image of a lion, bright neon yellow, orange and red colors, flat style, black background, symmetrical

Generate an image of a fantasy village in the style of Van Gogh's Starry Night, lone tree in the foreground, mystical mountain in the background

Specify a style to guide Gemini’s algorithms