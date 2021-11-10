There are perks and downsides to using WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging app. An upside is that your contacts are more likely to be on WhatsApp, but at the same time, you also have to put up with those obnoxious good morning messages, expendable memes, and all sorts of unnecessary stuff that, once downloaded, will sit in your phone for eternity. But that growing pile can be particularly concerning on phones with limited internal storage, and with expandable memory becoming rare, it can be a challenge. Handling all the WhatsApp media and files running into several GBs can be a big and tedious task for sure, but here's our guide for cleaning WhatsApp photos, videos, files, and other stuff from your phone.

Using WhatsApp’s built-in storage tool

WhatsApp for Android makes it easy to glance at the chats taking up most of your phone storage. Using the storage manager, you can easily sort the files by size and delete the ones you don’t need anymore or have already backed up. Here’s how you can get there:

In the main Chats tab, go to Settings by tapping the vertical ellipses icon at the top. Head to Storage and data and select the first option that says Manage storage. There you’ll see the break-up of the storage WhatsApp is using along with some suggestions and a list of chats sorted by size. Go into Larger than 5MB to glance at the files taking up the most storage across all chats, or tap on the first chat to reveal all the files you’ve received from that contact. They are sorted by size by default, but you can change that order from the hamburger menu at the top. Now you just have to select the media and files you don’t want anymore and hit the delete button. Removing a file from here also wipes it from your phone storage unless you’ve made another copy of it outside the default WhatsApp folder. Repeat steps 3 and 4 with as many chats as required to reclaim most of the storage space.

There’s a good chance you only have a few (or single) contact or group that send you most of the junk. Instead of going the long way, you can simply get rid of their stuff from their chat window itself.

When on their chat screen, tap the ellipses menu at the top-right corner and select Media, links, and docs. On the next screen, you’ll see all the files in that chat arranged by type. You don’t get the option to sort them by size, so you’ll have to scan the files manually. Select all the files and media that need to go and tap the trash icon in the top menu.

It can be tough to keep track of your phone’s storage when you have a bunch of contacts and groups sending you all kinds of photos, videos, PDFs, and whatnot. If you fall under that group, you’ll appreciate having some smart tools that make your life a bit easier.

Files by Google

Files by Google was originally designed for super-cheap phones running Android Go-edition to help users manage meager phone storage. As it turns out, you can use the same AI smarts to filter out WhatsApp files that need to be junked. The Clean section of the app gives you an overview of what’s taking up the most space and gives suggestions based on what’s there in those images. Like in my case, it put together lists of duplicates, old screenshots, and memes.

Though I must warn you that the app messes up identifying the image content sometimes. A few of my family photos, for instance, also ended up in the meme folder it suggested removing. So even though the app saves you from having to locate these individual files, you should give these suggestions a once-over before finally hitting delete.

Besides that, the Files app also highlights the WhatsApp images folder so that you don’t have to dig for the folder manually. That comes in handy if you prefer looking at all your WhatsApp media in one place instead of getting to them one chat at a time.

Google Photos

Google Photos continues to be the finest photo management app across platforms, and it’s no surprise that it works well for managing WhatsApp media, too. Like Files, Photos also gives quick access to your WhatsApp media folders where you can back up any important stuff or get rid of what you don’t need anymore.

But in my case, Google Photos’ backup feature helps the most. After Photos has backed up any important image or video I’ve received on WhatsApp, I just need to use the Free up space feature, and it does the rest for me.

I know neither of these two apps is ideal when organizing a ton of WhatsApp files, but they do help trim down the clutter quite a bit to make it more manageable. There are a handful of third-party apps that claim to automate the entire process, but I’d advise going against them. That’s because many of them do image processing on the cloud, and I’m guessing you wouldn’t want your personal photos to end up on a no-name remote server.

How to keep WhatsApp from hogging your phone storage in the future

You’ll probably find yourself scrambling to clear your phone’s storage in no time if you don’t prevent WhatsApp from filling up the space again. There are a few simple things you can do to ensure that.

Turn off media auto-download

Head to Settings > Storage and data and deactivate auto-download for all file and network types. Doing this will give you the control back over what files you want to download on your phone and which ones are best left unseen.

Media visibility in gallery

Those who just don’t want media shared on WhatsApp to show up in their phone’s gallery app can toggle it off from Settings > Chats > Media visibility. Instead of a universal rule, you can do that for individual chats and groups as well by going to their profile page > Media visibility > select no.

Note that doing this just won’t show the images and videos in the gallery app; they’ll still be downloaded in the default WhatsApp folder.

WhatsApp on desktop

The people who spend most of their time on a computer can use the WhatsApp web or app for their chats. Media files viewed on the desktop naturally don’t take up any space on your phone, though they still remain accessible whenever you need to download them. This is particularly helpful for single-use files that would otherwise live on your phone storage until you got to them manually.

