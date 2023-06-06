With seamless sharing, a generous 15GB of free space, and tight integration with Google Workspace's and Android's best apps, Google Drive remains the de-facto choice for many users. Although the 15GB storage seems sufficient, you may quickly run out of Drive space due to countless emails, media backups, and large files. If you don't want to upgrade to one of the Google One plans, use the tricks below to free up space in Google Drive.

Are you on the verge of filling up your Google Drive storage? Do you frequently receive messages in Google Photos and Drive that say, "Your storage is full"? Before you start a Google One subscription on your Android phone or a top Chromebook, remove unnecessary files and media from your Drive account.

Why should you free up storage in Google Drive?

Insufficient space in your Google Drive account can break your workflow. Here's what happens when you fill up your Google Drive space:

You may not be able to receive or send new emails in Gmail.

You can't save shared Google Photos media to your account.

You can't upload or back up photos and videos to Google Photos.

You can't record and save Google Meet recordings.

You can't create new files in Google's productivity apps. Starting June 1, 2021, Google counts your Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard against your Google Drive quota.

You can still sign in and access current files in your Google account. If you are over the Google Drive quota for two years or longer, the company may remove all your data from Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive (including Sheets, Docs, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files). The search giant sends warnings via email and notifications at least three months before.

Use the Google One storage manager

Google offers a detailed breakdown of Drive space via Google One web. You can glance over the storage details, device backups, Google One plans, and benefits. Read our separate post to learn all about Google One.

Visit the Google One homepage on the desktop and log in with your Google account credentials. Move to the Storage menu to check details. Select the Clean up space menu. You can review and clean up the emails in your Gmail bin and spam. Find the Large items menu and open Emails with large attachments. Select Review and clean up. Select the unnecessary emails and select Delete.

You can also find large items in Google Drive and Google Photos from the same menu. Now, check the Google Drive space. Continue reading if your Drive space is still close to 100%.

Delete large files from Google Drive

You should identify and delete large files from Google Drive. It's an effective way to free up space in your Google account.

Visit Google Drive on the web and sign in with your Google account details. Select Storage from the sidebar. It filters your files and keeps the large ones at the top. Select the large files you no longer need and click the delete icon at the top. Go to Bin from the sidebar. Select files and click Delete at the top.

Remove old phone backups from Google Drive

Your Android phone uses Google Drive to back up device data such as messages, MMS, call history, and app data. If you have several backups from an old Android phone or Chromebook, use the steps below to delete them.

Head to the Storage menu in Google Drive (check the steps above). Select Backups at the top. Double-click on a backup file to check the details. Select Delete Backup.

Delete app data from Google Drive

Many developers use Google Drive to save the app data. Remove the app data from your Google account if you use several such apps.

Navigate to Google Drive and click the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. Select Manage apps from the sidebar. Expand Options beside an unnecessary app and select Delete hidden app data.

Manage storage in Google Photos

When you upload photos and videos in original quality on Google Photos, it fills up your Drive storage in no time. Google offers an option to convert original media to storage-saver quality to reclaim precious space in Drive.

Visit Google Photos on the web and log in with your Google account details. Select Storage from the sidebar. Scroll to Recover storage and select Learn more. Compressing your existing photos and videos can't be undone. Enable the checkmark and confirm the same.

You can also review large photos, videos, blurry images, screenshots, and unsupported videos from the same menu.

Open a relevant content type from the Manage Storage menu in Google Photos. Choose the large videos and select Move to bin in the upper-right corner. Select Bin from the sidebar. Click the photos and videos you no longer want and select Delete permanently at the top. You can empty the bin with a single click, too.

Manage your Google Drive storage space like a pro

As you can see from the limitations above, using Google Drive with full storage is never a good idea. You can also sign up for a Google One plan to expand and share the cloud storage with family members, enjoy priority customer support, and bring your favorite memories to life with premium Google Photos editing tools.