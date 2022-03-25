Some messaging apps are more common in certain parts of the world than others. Even within the same region, we tend to use the platforms our family, friends, and coworkers are on. Whichever one you use, there's a forwarding function that allows you to share one message to as many contacts as possible without having to type the same thing multiple times or go through the copy and paste hassle.

Read on to find out how to forward messages on the software you frequently use.

How to forward a text on Google Messages

Messages is the default texting application on Google's Pixel phones, most devices running stock Android, and even the latest Samsung and Xiaomi phones. It's safe to say that the Google app is the stock Android texting solution, offering plenty of messaging tips and tricks for power users.

If you're looking to forward a text, here's how it's done:

First, open the conversation containing the message you want to send. Next, press and hold on the message. Next, tap the overflow menu (three vertical dots) in the top right. Select the Forward option, and a list of recently contacted persons will pop up. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close From the list, choose who you want to send the message to. Tap on New message at the bottom right if it’s someone you haven’t contacted in some time. You’ll be able to select the person like you would when starting a new conversation. Select the contact, and the message to be forwarded will appear in the message field, just like a new chat — from here, you can edit it if needed. Tap the Send button (right arrow) to forward the message if you’re satisfied with everything.

How to forward a text on Samsung Messages

For most Samsung users — except for the recent Galaxy flagships — Samsung Messages is the default SMS app. Here's how you can forward messages on it.

Open the text conversation that contains the message you wish to forward. Press and hold on the message. Tap the Forward option. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close Search for and select the recipient in the Contacts tab. Alternatively, you can use the Conversations tab to see recent chats. Tap Done. The message to be forwarded will appear in the message field, and you can edit it if needed. Once ready, tap the Send button (angled right arrow) to deliver the message.

How to forward a message on WhatsApp

If you've ever seen one of those silly WhatsApp messages that ask you to send it to a bunch of your friends to avoid bad luck, you know it's just a little bit of nonsense. But if you want to play along, or have an important message to forward to your contacts, here’s how.

Open WhatsApp and select the conversation of choice. Press and hold the message you’d like to share. Tap the Forward icon (a curved arrow facing the left). Choose the user to receive the message from the Frequently contacted and Recent chats lists. You can also search for a specific name using the corresponding icon. Then, tap Send (right-facing arrow in the bottom right).

How to forward a message on Telegram

Telegram is like WhatsApp, but on steroids — at least in terms of features. Both apps may be direct competitors, but many of their actions are pretty similar. If you’ve been using Telegram or only made the switch during Facebook's downtime late last year, here’s how to forward messages in the app.

Launch the Telegram app and select a relevant conversation. Long press the message you want to share with others. Tap on the Forward icon in the top right (it looks like a curved arrow, just like on WhatsApp). All the groups, channels, and personal contacts you’ve recently messaged will be listed. Select the recipient. Tap the Send button (bottom right arrow) to forward your message. If you want, you can add some extra text in the message field before forwarding.

How to forward text messages on Signal

It may be a two-horse race between WhatsApp and Telegram for the title of the best third-party messenger. That said, Signal qualifies as a (not-so-close) third — after all, 50 million installs is no joke. If you’re one of those users, here’s how to forward a message from one chat to another:

Launch the app. Open the contact with the chat to be sent. Tap and hold the message bubble. Tap the Forward option. Select a contact from the list. A text field will pop up in case you want to add some more text. Once done, tap the blue arrow to send.

How to forward text messages on Facebook

If you've opted to use Facebook Messenger for all of your texting needs, here's how to forward a message on theTo forward a text on Facebook Messenger:

Launch the App on your smartphone Tap on a conversation and navigate to the message you wish to deliver. Long press it to reveal more actions. Tap on the Forward option and select the recipient(s). Hit Send.

That’s how to forward messages on some of the most commonly used messenger apps on Android. Of course, the process is slightly different for each. But if you master the steps for one platform, you’ll quickly notice the others follow a similar pattern, making it easy to get your messages where they need to be.

