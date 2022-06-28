Forwarding calls to another number is easier than you think

Call forwarding is a relatively simple process. It can be helpful when you are going on a vacation or don't want to be accessible for a few days over the phone. If you expect important calls to arrive in between, you can use call forwarding to re-route them to your wife, assistant, or friends. No matter which network you are on: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or Google Fi, follow the guide below to get started with call forwarding.

Call forwarding can even be useful when you have accidentally forgotten your phone at home and are at work. You can reroute all calls to your office landline in such a scenario.

It is not possible to forward calls to an international number regardless of who your network operator is.

Depending on your carrier, you can use the carrier website, app, or a USSD shortcode to enable call forwarding.

How to activate call forwarding on Verizon

The process below will work without an active internet connection on your phone.

Open the dialer app on your phone. Dial *72 followed by the 10-digit mobile number on which you'd like to re-route your calls. Proceed to dial the number. You should hear a successful message from Verizon if call forwarding is activated.

You can further verify whether call forwarding is working or not by dialing your number from a different phone. It should re-route the call to the number you have selected for forwarding.

Call forwarding is free to use, but you could be charged for all forwarded calls if you are on an old plan or don't have unlimited minutes.

How to activate call forwarding on Verizon from the My Verizon app

Open the My Verizon app on your phone. Navigate to the Account tab. Enter your account details or verify your identity if prompted. Scroll down to the Preferences section. Select Manage call forwarding from the Preferences section Proceed to enter the 10-digit phone number you want to forward the calls to. Tap Add number to confirm your input.

The changes should take about 10 minutes to reflect, after which call forwarding should be activated on your Verizon number.

How to cancel call forwarding on Verizon

Open your phone's dialer app. Dial *73 and press the call button. This will deactivate call forwarding on your Verizon number.

In case you don't have access to your phone, you can reach out to Verizon's helpline to disable call forwarding.

How to activate call forwarding on AT&T and T-Mobile

Call fowarding on AT&T and T-Mobile

The USSD code to enable call forwarding on AT&T and T-Mobile are the same.

Open the dialer app on your phone. Key in *21* followed by the phone number to which you want to forward the calls. Enter a # after that. For example, *21*1234567890# Press the call button. Wait until you hear the confirmation tone before disconnecting the call. This will confirm that call forwarding is now active on your AT&T or T-Mobile number.

How to deactivate call forwarding on AT&T and T-Mobile

Key in #21# on your phone's dialer app. Press the call button. Wait until you hear a tone that confirms call forwarding has been deactivated on your number.

How to activate call forwarding on Google Fi

To set up call forwarding on Google Fi, you need to use the app or website. There's no USSD code you can dial to activate the service.

Open the Google Fi app on your phone or head over to the Fi website. In the Account tab, scroll down and select Call forwarding. Enter the 10-digit number you want to forward the calls to. Enter a description for the number if you wish. 2 Images Close You need to verify the number before calls can be forwarded to it. Depending on your preference, select Verify by text or Verify by call. Proceed to enter the 6-digit code that you receive on the forwarded number. Tap Verify to confirm.

All calls to your Google Fi number will be forwarded to the specified number after this.

How to disable call forwarding on Google Fi

Unlike other network operators, you cannot disable call forwarding on Google Fi using a quick code. You need to use the Google Fi app or website for this.

Open the Google Fi app, scroll down in the Accounts tab, and select Call forwarding. Toggle the switch beside the number you want to disable call forwarding to. You can also completely remove the number by tapping on it and selecting Remove. Confirm your selection again by tapping Remove from the dialog box that pops up.

The above method to forward calls will work regardless of which smartphone you use. Do remember to check your billing plan to ensure your operator does not charge for call forwarding.

