Managing your electronic mail is easy on Gmail, thanks to its robust organization features like sorting important messages into labels. If you frequently forward emails to different accounts, Gmail can help you relieve some stress with its neat automation feature. You can automatically deliver specific or all incoming messages to another email address. Whether you want to combine emails from your work and personal account, let someone manage your messages, or back up to a secondary account, here's how to set up automatic email forwarding in Gmail.

How to automatically forward all emails in Gmail

Setting up Gmail automatic forwarding works best for managing several email addresses from a central location. Once activated, the new email address receives a copy of future messages sent to you, except ones marked as spam. However, the Gmail app for Android and iOS doesn't support setting up automatic forwarding, so you'll need a solid Chromebook or desktop computer for this.

Open Gmail on your computer browser and sign in to the primary Google account (where you want to forward messages from). Click the Settings icon in the upper-right corner. Select See all settings. Click the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab at the top of the page. Select Add a forwarding address in the Forwarding section. Enter the email address to which you want to forward your new emails, then click Next. A pop-up window asks if you want to continue your request. Select Proceed to continue. Click OK on the next page, but do not close the Gmail settings tab. Google sends a confirmation message to the email address you entered earlier. Click the verification link in the message and follow the instructions on the page to authorize your action. When authorized, return to the Gmail settings tab and refresh it. In the Forwarding section, select Forward a copy of incoming mail to. By default, Gmail keeps a copy of forwarded messages in the primary address. However, you can click keep Gmail's copy in the inbox to change your preference. You may want to automatically delete the copies from the primary account, achieve them, or mark them as read. Finalize the process by clicking Save Changes at the bottom of the screen.

A banner appears at the top of Gmail for seven days to remind you that you're forwarding your emails to another account. You can add more email addresses to receive copies of your incoming messages, but Gmail lets you use one at a time. To turn off automatic forwarding in the future, follow the steps below.

Follow the first four steps above to navigate to the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab. Select Disable Forwarding in the Forwarding section. Click Save Changes below the screen to confirm your action.

How to automatically forward specific emails in Gmail

If you don't want to forward all your incoming messages to a single account, Gmail lets you deliver specific messages to certain accounts. By creating filters in Gmail, you can forward messages that match specific terms like the sender, keywords, or subject line to specific accounts. This makes sense if you want to separate your work, school, and personal emails into different accounts.

​​​​​​Make Gmail work for you

Now that you know how to set up automatic email forwarding, relax while Gmail does the hard work. Besides, Gmail has a host of hidden tricks to streamline your experience. And if you ever run into issues while using Google's email client, we compiled a list of the most common Gmail problems and how to fix them.