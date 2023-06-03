Google Docs has earned its place in the top tier of cloud-based document editors. It's true that Docs is mainly known for its text editing. But this word processor can also be a handy tool for working with images. Google Docs isn't quite on par with programs like Photoshop, but it's more than sufficient for simpler tasks like flipping and rotating images.

Docs was originally a desktop tool. It now has a great mobile app. That's good news if you purchased one of the best new Android tablets or Android phones for their picture-taking capabilities. All you do is snap the photos and upload them into your document.

What is Google Docs?

Google Docs is a free web-based application provided by Google. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents. Google helped introduce industry standards for cloud-based word processors through this tool, and it continues to be one of the best available. The fact that it's cloud-based means you can access files from anywhere with an internet connection. It also means that people from around the world can collaborate on documents in real time. Despite its many useful features, Docs is simple to use. Don't be afraid to try this nifty tool to see if it works for you.

Google Docs has a desktop version and a mobile version

Docs can be accessed in two different ways. You can use it via a web browser on a desktop or through the Docs app on mobile devices. This is extremely useful for anyone who wants to work on documents in a variety of circumstances.

While both versions offer similar experiences, the interface and menu options are different. Image editing options are generally better in the browser-based version. This means you can't rotate, flip, or mirror images in the Google Docs app. Make sure you access the tool on the web when working with images in this way. You can always upload images to your document from your phone, then access the document on your computer to make changes to the images.

How to flip an image in Google Docs

Flipping an image in Google Docs isn't too complicated. Follow these instructions to flip an image horizontally or vertically.

Open your Google Docs document. Click the Insert tab in the menu bar. Select the Drawing option from the drop-down menu. Click New. Click the image icon in the top row. Choose the image you want to upload from your computer, Google Drive, or the web. Once the image shows, click Actions in the upper-left corner. Hover over Rotate. Click Flip horizontally or Flip vertically, depending on what you're going for. Click Save and Close in the upper-right corner.

Start by getting the hang of this image editing option. Once you're comfortable, you can play with the specifics of how you want your image to look.

How to rotate an image in Google Docs

Rotating an image in Google Docs is just as simple as flipping an image. Follow these steps to accomplish the task.

Open your Google Docs document. Click the Insert tab in the menu bar. Select the Drawing option from the drop-down menu. Click New. Click the image icon in the top row. Choose the image you want to upload from your computer, Google Drive, or the web. Once the image shows, click Actions in the upper-left corner. Hover over Rotate. Click Rotate clockwise or Rotate counter-clockwise. Click Save and Close in the upper-right corner.

Now you're ready to flip and rotate images when working in Google Docs. If you want to edit an image that has been inserted in the document, click the image and then click the Edit button that pops up in the lower-left corner or the image options button in the top bar.

Easily edit documents and images in the Google Docs word processor

Google Docs is a versatile tool. It's great for text editing as well as working with images. It's not too difficult to flip and mirror images but make sure you're doing so on the browser-based version of the tool. Whether you're crafting a presentation, designing a flier, or compiling an image-rich report, the ability to edit images in Google Docs enhances your creative possibilities. If you're still getting the hang of Google Docs, look over our holistic Google Docs guide.