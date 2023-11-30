Calls and messages are two of the most basic functionalities on our smartphones that we often neglect on an ever-expanding features and specifications list. You may miss important calls and alerts when your top budget Android phone gets stuck on an SOS or no service error. Before rushing to the nearest service center, use the tricks below to fix the no service problem on Android.

Why does my Android phone say 'No Service'?

Several factors can affect your Android phone's network connection. You can't pinpoint it to a specific reason. The SOS or No Service error can occur due to incorrect network settings, a server-side outage at your local carrier, buggy system software, a corrupt SIM card, and more. Let's start with the basics and move to the advanced tricks to get your phone's network connection back.

Turn Airplane mode on and off

It's one of the common tricks to fix network glitches on your Android phone. Turn on Airplane mode and turn it off after some time to reset the network connection.

Swipe down from the home screen to reveal the notification center. Turn on Airplane mode and turn it off after a minute or two. Close

Continue reading if you still see the No Service message on your Android phone.

Re-insert the SIM card

Did you recently drop your Android phone on a hard surface? It may damage or misplace the SIM card. Grab a SIM card ejector pin and remove the SIM card. Re-insert it correctly and see if network bars appear on your Android phone. If you have a decade-old SIM card that went through considerable wear and tear, contact your carrier, replace it with a new one, and try again.

Restart your Android phone

Rebooting your Android phone is another effective way to fix network problems. Keep pressing the side button and select Restart from the side menu. You can also access the power menu from the quick toggles.

Swipe down from the home screen to open the notification center. Swipe down again to expand the quick toggles menu. Tap the power icon and select Restart. Close

Manually select your network providers

Your Android phone auto-selects the network provider by default. You can manually pick another network provider. Follow the steps below.

Launch Android Settings and open Network and internet. Select Internet. Close Tap the Settings icon beside your network provider. Scroll down and turn off the Automatically select network toggle. Close Tap Choose network and pick another provider available in your area. Close

Check sideloaded apps

Did you sideload several apps from unknown sources? One of the unofficial apps may mess up your phone's network connection. Identify and uninstall such apps.

Launch Settings and open Apps. Tap See all apps. Close Find an unknown app and tap it. Select Uninstall. Close

Check the preferred network type

Is your Android phone set on a 5G network? 5G may not be available in some dense areas. Switch to LTE or 3G for robust network connectivity.

Open the Internet menu and go to carrier settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to the preferred network type and select LTE or 3G. Close

Reset network settings

Incorrect network settings can also cause the SOS or No Service error on Android. Reset the network settings and try again.

Open Settings and scroll to System. Tap Reset options. Close Select Reset mobile network settings. Tap Reset settings. Close

Read our dedicated post to learn more about resetting network settings.

Check carrier outage

When your local carrier faces an outage, you may run into a No Service error on your phone. Visit Downdetector and search for your local carrier to confirm the issue. Wait for your carrier to fix server-side problems. If you frequently run into such issues on your carrier, switch your primary number to another carrier.

Clear the SIM card manager cache

You can clear the SIM card manager cache and try again.

Launch Settings on your Android phone. Scroll to Apps and tap See all apps. Close Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open system apps. Scroll to SIM manager. Select Storage and cache. Close Tap clear cache. Close

Corrupt ESN or IMEI

Carriers may blocklist certain ESN or IMEI numbers due to non-payment. Stolen phones also receive this treatment. Contact your carrier, update your account, and unlock the SIM.

Do you still face issues with mobile network connectivity on your Android phone? The problem can be attributed to a buggy system build on your phone. Connect your Android phone to a fast Wi-Fi network and use the steps below.

Launch Settings and scroll to System. Tap System Update and install the newest Android version. Close

Get the basics on your Android phone

Are you still running into SOS or No Service errors on your Android phone? If none of these tricks worked, reset your Android phone. Check our dedicated guide to factory reset an Android phone and its implications.