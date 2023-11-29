Your iPhone is equipped with a class-leading camera setup, display tech, biometrics, and more. Having it fail at basics like calls, messages, and cellular data can be confusing. Many iPhone users have complained about SOS only or No Service status on their phones. Before you contact the carrier or replace your iPhone with a top budget Android phone, check the best tricks to fix the SOS Only and No Service issue on your iPhone.

Before we go through the troubleshooting tricks, let's understand more about the SOS Only problem on an iPhone.

What does SOS Only or No Service mean on iPhone?

SOS Only means your iPhone can make emergency calls only. Regular calls, messages, and cellular data don't work on your iPhone. The error can put you in tricky situations if your iPhone isn't connected to a Wi-Fi network.

You can only contact police, ambulance, coastguard, fire department, rescue, and other emergency services in your country. Such services are available in regions like the US, Europe, the UK, and Australia.

Reasons for SOS Only or No Service status on iPhone

SOS Only or No Service messages may appear for several reasons. Let's quickly glance over them.

You are away from your carrier coverage area

Data roaming is deactivated on your phone

Incorrect network settings

An expired carrier plan

Outage at your local carrier

Damage SIM card

Outdated carrier settings

Turn Airplane mode on and off

If the carrier coverage is available in your area, temporarily activate and deactivate Airplane mode to reset the network connection and get rid of the SOS Only message. Swipe down from the upper-right corner to open the Control Center. Turn on Airplane mode and wait for a minute or two. Turn it off and try again.



Restart the iPhone

Rebooting your iPhone is an effective way to troubleshoot common network glitches.

Press and hold the power and any volume key until the power-off slider appears. Use the slider to turn off the device. Wait 30 seconds and press the side button until your Apple logo appears.

Turn on data roaming

If you plan to travel outside your state or country, turn on data roaming to avoid the No Service error.

Open Settings on iPhone. Select Mobile Service. Tap Mobile Data Options. Turn on Data Roaming.

Carriers frequently release updates to improve call quality and coverage. While your iPhone updates carrier settings automatically, you can manually check and update it using the steps below.

Go to Settings and scroll to General. Tap About. If an update is available, you may see a pop-up. Install it, and you are good to go.

Turn cellular data off and on

You can turn off mobile data temporarily and turn it on after some time to get past the SOS Only error.

Open Settings and tap Mobile Service. Turn off Mobile Data and turn it on after some time.

Switch to 4G or LTE

If 5G coverage isn't available in your region, switch to 4G or LTE for stable network reception.

Go to Mobile Data Options in iOS Settings (check the steps above). Select Voice & Data and tap LTE.

Switch on automatic network selection

You may notice an SOS or No Service error when your iPhone is connected to an incorrect network. You can turn on auto network selection.

Open Settings and select Mobile Service. Tap Network Selection and turn on Automatic.

Re-insert the SIM card

You may receive an SOS or No Service error if you don't insert the SIM card correctly. You need to re-insert your SIM card. If you notice significant wear and tear on your SIM card, replace it with a new one.

Reset network settings

Incorrect network settings can cause issues like the SOS Only or No Service error. It's time to reset the network settings on your phone.

Open Settings on your iPhone and scroll to General. Scroll to Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset and select Reset Network Settings.

Resetting network settings doesn't delete data on your iPhone. Check our post to learn the implications of resetting network settings.

An outdated iOS build can be the major culprit behind the SOS Only issue. Connect to a high-speed Wi-Fi network and install the latest iOS version.

Go to Settings and scroll to General. Select Software Update. Download and install the latest iOS update.

Check for a carrier outage

If your local carrier is facing an outage, you may notice a No Service message in the status bar. Visit Downdetector and search for your carrier. It may show high outage spikes and confirm your suspicions. You need to wait for your carrier to fix the problem.

Manage calls and messages on iPhone

Do you still run into the SOS Only or No Service message on your iPhone? Before you rush to the nearest service center, reset your iPhone and start everything from scratch. A factory reset wipes out the apps and data on your iPhone. Back up your iPhone with or without iCloud to securely store data.