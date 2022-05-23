LG may have exited the smartphone market, but that doesn’t mean that current LG handset owners have switched to other brands right away. LG still offers a generous update policy to those who own a smartphone from the manufacturer, so things could have been much worse. However, unfortunate T-Mobile subscribers who own an LG handset are currently left with nonfunctional phones, with an “LG IMS has stopped” error message popping up over and over again, leaving them unable to do anything on their devices. Luckily, there is a fix that works for many people, and T-Mobile and LG are already looking into the problem.

What does the ‘LG IMS has stopped’ message mean

As spotted by The T-Mo Report on Reddit, the issue is affecting a variety of LG phones on T-Mobile. The “LG IMS has stopped” message has started showing up overnight for many, and it keeps popping up even when people dismiss it. This makes LG phones on T-Mobile essentially useless, with owners only having seconds to complete actions until the message pops up again. Restarting or even resetting the phone doesn’t alleviate the problem, either, so don’t attempt the latter in the first place.

If you’re wondering, IMS is a framework meant to correctly route phone calls and SMS messages over data networks, allowing you to make calls and send texts via LTE and 5G. The networking feature is vital to make your phone work as, well, a phone, and is one of the fundamental architectural building blocks for phone services on modern Android devices. It looks like in LG’s case, something went wrong with the implementation of the IMS services on T-Mobile, which is why the issue is isolated to this carrier’s network only.

How to fix the ‘LG IMS has stopped’ issue on T-Mobile

Luckily, an adept LG phone owner has found a solution and shared it on Reddit, and it seems to be working for many people. Here is what you need to do:

Set your LG phone to airplane mode to prevent the error message from popping up over and over. Head to Settings -> Apps & Notifications -> App info. Tap the 3-dot menu in the top right corner, enable show system, and look for com.lge.ims.rcsprovider in the list. Tap it. In the detailed overview, hit the following three buttons in order: Clear cache, clear storage, and force stop. You may have to repeat step 4 above multiple times for the problem to fix itself.

It’s possible that your LG phone will still keep showing you the error message even when you’re in airplane mode, so be prepared to move fast through each of the steps, and remember to dismiss the error message while you’re in the process. The tipster says that this route has worked for three different LG phones in their household, so it’s likely that this will fix the problem for you, too, but there is sadly no guarantee that it actually works for everyone.

In the meantime, LG has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix. If you want to wait for the company, it’s possible that you will have to hold out for an update to the system app, which might still take some time to roll out. If you depend on your phone, you should try to go through the steps lined out above in any case to make sure that you’re up and running as fast as possible. We've also got you covered if you want to start shopping around for another great Android phone as an alternative.

