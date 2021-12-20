We unabashedly love Google's latest phones, but they aren't without their fair share of problems. Many of the early bugs that afflicted Pixel 6 owners were fixed with this month's update, but unfortunately, an all-new issue has been plaguing people everywhere. If you've had issues with your mobile network post-update, upgrading a single app on your phone to a beta version might be enough to fix it.

How to install the Carrier Services beta

This fix (via Reddit) only takes a couple of minutes to implement, and while it's not guaranteed to work, many Reddit users have seen success in reconnecting to their carrier. All you'll need to do is join the beta program for Google's Carrier Services application.

To start, open the Play Store on your phone and type Carrier Services into the search bar at the top of the page. Select the app from the list, then look for the "Join the beta" section near the bottom of this page. Tap "Join," then confirm your decision on the pop-up message. The Play Store will inform you that the signup process is occurring in the background, so wait a few minutes for it to complete.

Next, we'll need to update the app. Although the Play Store will automatically add the patch to your queue once it's ready, I found that closing and re-opening it speeds up the process. Head back to the Carrier Services page and hit the green "Update" button to finish installing the app.

On its own, this process might be enough to fix your phone, although it's worth taking a couple of extra steps to ensure Carrier Services is back to running properly. Open your Pixel's settings menu, select apps, then find Carrier Services. Force stop the app, then head into storage to clear your data. Finally, for good measure, restart your phone.

And that's it! This method should restore your phone's ability to connect to your mobile network and — if comments on the original Reddit thread are correct — possibly even improved compared to when the device launched.

Other solutions

If you're concerned about being enrolled in the beta program for a crucial system app, you can also download the latest APK directly from APK Mirror to achieve the same effect. Once you've installed it, just repeat the same data-clearing steps as above to get your phone back to working order.

With any luck, this software patch will hit Pixel 6 devices sometime in the near future, giving users more access to a fix without having to jump through a bunch of hoops. However, with the holidays right around the corner, this quick solution is a great way to get your phone back to its usual operation.

