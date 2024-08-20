Your Android phone shutting down despite showing a full battery can be confusing and frustrating. Such behavior can puzzle you whether you are in the middle of an important call or about to capture your little one's perfect moment with your camera. This bug is more common than you think. Before you run to the nearest service center or order a new Android phone, continue reading to delve into the root causes of this problem and follow the troubleshooting tricks to keep your phone running smoothly.

Why does my Android phone keep turning off?

Several factors can cause random shutdowns on your Android phone. Before we discuss solutions, let's quickly glance over possible common reasons.

Corrupt or older device battery

Overheating due to buggy and corrupt apps

High CPU usage in the background

Auto-restart function

Water damage

Outdated system OS

High battery temperature

Fixes for Android phones turning off with a full battery

Now that you have an idea behind frequent shutdowns, even with a full battery on your Android phone, let's explore possible solutions. We will start with several basics and move to advanced tricks.

Start with a simple phone reboot

Rebooting your Android phone is one of the easiest ways to troubleshoot common glitches. There are several ways to restart an Android phone. The easiest way is to hold down the power and volume up buttons simultaneously and select Restart. This powers off the phone and turns it back on.

Some OEMs offer the power button in the notification center. Here's how to access it.

Swipe down from the home screen to open the notification center. Swipe down again. Tap the power button and select Restart. Close

Charge your Android phone (again)

Your Android phone may shut down due to unexpected battery drain. You can charge your Android phone and start using it again. If charging it doesn't work, use another adapter or wall plug. Also, check the charging cable closely and replace it if there are any major cuts on either end.

If your Android phone supports wireless charging, put it on a charging pad and juice up the device.

Make sure you've disabled auto shutdowns

Some Android skins, like One UI, offer an option to shut down the device at a specific time. If you turned on the function, turn it off from the Settings.

We use a Samsung phone running the One UI Android skin in the steps below.

Open Settings and scroll to Battery and device care. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) at the top and select Automation. Turn off the Auto restart at set times toggle. Close

Check battery health in your phone's Settings menu

Like any electronic device, your Android phone battery has a fixed life cycle. When it reaches the specified cycle, your Android phone can shut down out of nowhere. Unlike iOS, there is no built-in method to check your device's battery health. You must use third-party hacks to get the job done.

You can use the Phone app, the Samsung Members app (for Galaxy devices), or rely on third-party apps like AccuBattery, CPU-Z, or Battery Guru to find your Android phone's battery health (check the link above). If it's below 60%, you may notice a sudden device turn off. You need to replace your Android phone battery with a new one and try again. Let's check AccuBattery in action.

Download AccuBattery from the Play Store. Open the app and move to the Health section to check details like battery health and wear info. Close

Check your phone's available storage and run the Clean option in Files

If your Android phone runs low on storage, it may shut down unexpectedly. The system may not have sufficient space to perform basic tasks. Google offers a handy Files app to find and identify large files on your device.

Open Files and tap the hamburger menu in the upper-right corner. Tap Clean. Download junk files, large files, screenshots, and more. Close

When your Android phone has sufficient space, you can use it without interruptions. You can also clear the app cache and data to free up device space.

Do you notice sudden device shutdowns after installing specific apps on your Android phone? These corrupt and buggy apps can be the main culprit. You need to find and uninstall such apps from your phone and try again.

An outdated Android OS can cause problems on your device. Android OEMs frequently release system and security updates to troubleshoot such glitches.

Open Settings on Android and scroll to Software update. Download and install the latest update. Close

Factory reset your Android phone

When none of the tricks work, it's time to reset your Android phone and start everything from scratch. Before you factory reset the device, make sure to back it up to your preferred platform. You can check our separate post to reset your Android phone.

Apart from fixing such glitches, a factory reset can boost your device's performance and take care of battery problems.

At times, you may have a faulty device on your hands. If your Android phone is still under warranty, contact the device manufacturer to file a claim. If you have insurance from a third-party service provider, submit a claim to them.

Try third-party apps if your phone is out of warranty

If your device is out of warranty, use third-party desktop solutions to fix your phone. These desktop apps come in handy when your phone fails to boot up in the first place. However, these are paid apps and may not work as expected. We recommend using an app that offers a money-back guarantee.

Fix your Android's power problem

The tricks above can prevent your phone from shutting down out of nowhere. If you face the same issues on your Android phone, you have no option but to get a new device. There is no shortage of capable Android phones. Whether you want a traditional slab, an affordable device, or aim to explore a foldable form factor, you have ample options from leading brands to choose from.