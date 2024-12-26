A password should be both secure and easy to remember, but it rarely is — and often, password managers make it far too easy to forget what the password is. If you find that you need to log into your Wi-Fi, but you no longer remember what your password was, there are several ways you can find it. Most of these methods will work regardless of the kind of router you have.

And just in case it jogs your memory, Xfinity has the following password requirements:

Between 8 and 128 characters

Must include at least one number and one special character

Must use both uppercase and lowercase letters

Cannot contain your name or your username

Check the bottom of your Xfinity router

If you did not change the default network name or password, then you can find it on the label on the bottom of your Xfinity router. You will find it near the MAC address listings and serial number.

If you've never changed your username or password, it's a good idea to do so once you regain access to the gateway. Many devices use "admin" for the username and "password" for the gateway password, making it easy for someone to connect to your router without permission.

Find your Xfinity password through the X1 TV Box

If you use a compatible Xfinity X1 TV Box, you can find your network name and password just by using the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Press the microphone button on your remote and ask, "What's my WiFi password?"

The details will appear onscreen. If they don't, try this method:

Press the Xfinity button. Press the Right arrow and select the Gear icon. Press the Down arrow and select Help. Press the Right arrow and choose the WiFi tile under Tools.

This method is useful because it doesn't require you to log into anything to see the details. However, you can only view them — you can't make any edits to the network name or password.

Find your Xfinity password through the app

If you changed your network name and password and you can't remember what they are, don't panic. You can still find the Wi-Fi password through the Xfinity app.

Open the Xfinity app. Tap WiFi on the bottom navigation bar. (Alternatively, you can tap Services and then Manage WiFi and devices.) Tap WiFi details. Tap Edit WiFi settings.

This screen will show you your current network name and password. You can also change both from this menu. If you decide to change the password, make sure to select Save at the bottom of the screen before moving on.

Find your Xfinity password through your router

You can also access your network name and password through your Xfinity router settings. You can access these settings in almost any web browser.

Open your browser of choice. Type 192.168.1.1 or, if that doesn't work, type 10.0.0.1 in the URL bar. Log in with the default credentials (unless you changed them). In most cases, this will be "admin" and "password." Note that you might be prompted to change the password after logging in. This takes you to the At a Glance landing page. In the left-hand navigation menu, select Connection > WiFi. Your network(s) will be listed beneath the Private Networks heading. Find the network you need the password for and select Edit. From the Edit screen, you can change a variety of aspects of your network, up to and including the password.

Factory reset your modem

If you have tried all of the above steps, but you still cannot find your network name, consider performing a factory reset of your Xfinity modem. You can then re-setup the entire device and establish a new network name and password.

Find the reset button on the back of your router. Sometimes, the button might also be found on the bottom of the device, depending on the model you have. Use a narrow, pointed object (like a pencil or a paperclip) to press and hold the reset button for 30 seconds. If your router does not have a reset button, you can instead press and hold the WPS button for 30 seconds. Allow the router to power back on after the reset.

It can often take several minutes to perform a full reset. You will likely need to set the router up once more, with a new network name and password, in order to reconnect to the internet.

After setting your router back up, give it the same name (SSID) and password as it previously had (if possible.) All of your devices should automatically reconnect to the network. It can save a lot of time if you have a large smart home system.

Keep track of your credentials

Everyone loses usernames and passwords from time to time, which is why password managers are so useful. But if you can, write down your username and password in a small notebook and keep it somewhere safe. It's much easier if you can refer to a hard copy of something rather than trying to root out the password through any of these tricks. If all else fails, you can contact Xfinity support through their website.