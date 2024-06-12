Cricket Wireless is an MVNO. It offers affordable plans, which leverage AT&T's high-speed data networks. The customer service is quick, and customers can access perks like free cloud storage and a complimentary HBO Max subscription. Still, it isn't a great option for everyone, and other carriers offer similarly-priced plans for budget devices that might be a better option for you. If you want to switch from Cricket Wireless to another carrier, you need a transfer PIN. Here's how you can do it.

What is a transfer PIN?

The transfer PIN is a unique temporary code that authorizes Cricket Wireless customers to transfer their number to a different carrier. The transfer PIN is not the same as the account PIN. The account PIN, unlike the transfer PIN, is something main account holders can activate to secure their accounts.

Before you request a transfer PIN, do these things:

Don't disconnect your Cricket plan before you get a number transfer PIN. If you've done this, reactivate your Cricket number so that your transfer PIN generation request can go through.

If you are trading in your current device with your new carrier, ensure you have your number transfer PIN before you sign up for the new service.

If you don't have access to a Cricket Wireless device or number, request someone on your multi-line plan to get the transfer PIN for you. If you aren't on a multi-line plan, contact Cricket Wireless's customer service.

How to get your Cricket transfer PIN

You can request a transfer PIN from Cricket Wireless through the carrier's website, the mobile app, or your mobile device.

Requesting the transfer PIN through Cricket's website

To request a transfer PIN through the carrier's website, navigate to the homepage and sign in with your login credentials. If you don't have an account, create one to proceed. After you log in, follow the on-screen instructions to receive your Cricket transfer PIN.

Requesting a transfer PIN through your smartphone

If you don't remember your login credentials, request a PIN via call. Dial *PORT/*PORTAR from your Cricket Wireless device. If you don't have access to a Cricket device, call 1-800-CRICKET (274-2538) from any device. Keep your account PIN handy before making a call since customer service may request it to generate your transfer PIN.

If you're roaming on another carrier's network, you may not be able to request your transfer PIN via call. Wait until you are back and on Cricket's network to request the PIN.

Requesting a transfer PIN through the myCricket app

If you have the myCricket app on your phone, you can request your PIN through the app. To do so, launch the app and select the gear icon. On the Account Information page, choose the correct CTN from the Line Settings. Then, select Get my Number Transfer PIN.

What to do if you can't get your Cricket transfer PIN

Requesting a Cricket Wireless transfer PIN is free and straightforward. However, if you run into issues while trying to request one, get in touch with Cricket's customer service. You can contact Cricket Wireless via phone at 1-800-CRICKET (274-2538) between Monday and Saturday, from 10 am to 8 pm EST, or use the chat portal on Cricket's website.

Do your due diligence when picking your next carrier

Whether you decide to port to another MVNO network or a major carrier like Verizon Wireless or AT&T, be sure to compare different plans, features and perks, and prices to make an informed decision. Changing carriers is a significant move, so take your time to find a plan that suits your needs and budget.