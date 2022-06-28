Finding your order history through Amazon is helpful in several ways. For instance, you can take advantage of the Buy Again option if you want to purchase an item you bought previously or double-check on any orders you've canceled. Looking up your order history ensures you won't buy the wrong replacement, whether you're restocking stationery supplies or checking a few things that were on sale last Amazon Prime Day. If you're not looking to rebuy any items or scout out potential sales coming up, you can also use it to check on orders that haven't arrived yet, including items you've pre-ordered.

Whatever the reason you need to check your order history, the Amazon Shopping app lets you access it in just a few taps.

How to check your order history on Amazon

These instructions will show you two methods to access your order history through the Amazon Shopping app for Android. For those on iOS, the app is identical. If you want to check your order history through a desktop web browser, simply click the Returns & Order button in the top right of the Amazon home screen.

Method 1

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap the Your Orders button at the top of your screen. 3 Images Close

Method 2

Open the Amazon Shopping app. Tap the three lines button at the bottom right of your screen. Tap the Orders button in the pop-up window. 3 Images Close

Once you've accessed your orders page, you can filter through a few options or perform additional tasks to see more details about your orders.

Tap Filter to sort your orders by date or order type.

to sort your orders by date or order type. Tap Buy Again to quickly repurchase items.

to quickly repurchase items. Tap Search all orders to search your orders. This search isn't affected by your filter settings. 2 Images Close

all orders to search your orders.

Amazon's Your Orders page is a great way to repurchase your favorite items. However, you can also use their Order History Report tool to see past orders. Here you can enter a start and end date, and Amazon will create a spreadsheet of all orders in that time period. This report contains much more detail, and as it's a spreadsheet, you can quickly filter and sort it to see how much you spent, what sellers you buy from most, and more.

If you own a business and want to compile expenses or just keep track of your spending, this is an excellent tool for taxes and budgeting. However, if you're just looking to rebuy an item, you can use the Buy Again option on the Your Orders page.

Buy your favorite items again with ease

Whether it's time to repurchase an item, you're watching your budget, or you just loved something so much you want to buy it for someone else, checking your past orders on Amazon is easy. Of course, you can use Amazon's Subscribe & Save to periodically repurchase items, but not everything you buy will have that option. If you're looking to pick up some deals on some of your favorite items, Amazon Prime Day is happening between July 12 and 13. If you're not a Prime subscriber yet, Prime Day is a great way to decide whether to subscribe or not.