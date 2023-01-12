Do you have a song stuck in your head and can't remember its name? Maybe you are at a pool party and want to know what music is blasting on the Bluetooth speakers in the background so that you can add it to your song library. We all encounter times when we want to find out a song's details. When you want to find a song, Google is your best friend. So, let's find out how to find a song on Google.

Google can name that tune

A song stuck in your head can be so distracting that it has earned the name "earworm." An earworm is a catchy song or tune that's stuck in your head, and the best way to get rid of it is by playing it on repeat to get it out of your system. But, to do that, you need to find the song's name first, and that's where Google can be your all-knowing friend. Here are the different ways you can use Google to find out a song.

Use the Now Playing feature on Google Pixel devices

With the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google released a Now Playing feature that identifies songs playing in the background by matching it against an offline song database downloaded on your phone. The feature received several updates over the years. It can identify almost any song playing in the background and silently display it on the lock screen of your Pixel phone.

You can enable it if it's not on by default on your Pixel phone.

Go to Settings > Sounds & Vibration > Now Playing. 2 Images Close Turn on the toggle for Identify songs playing nearby option. Close

Now, when a song plays around you, you see its name displayed on the lock screen of your Pixel device. Simply tap the song name to find out more details. When you expand the details, Google automatically adds the song to its Now Playing History list so that you don't forget it. Here's how the feature looks on a Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Hum, whistle, or sing a melody of the song

The best thing about finding a song on Google is that the song doesn't need to be playing in the background. You can hum, whistle, or sing a part of the melody to identify it. When you hum or whistle a song, Google gives multiple answers with a probable percentage match. Google has become so good at identifying songs this way that we can't remember the last time it could not find the song we were looking for.

When you have an earworm stuck in your head that you can't get out, use the Google Assistant or Google app song-finding feature and hum the melody you remember. Nine times out of ten, Google finds the correct song.

Use Google Assistant to find a song

One of the many uses of Google Assistant is that you can use it to identify songs. If you don't own a Pixel phone, the easiest way to find a song playing around you is to use Google Assistant.

Just say, "Hey Google, What's this song," and it finds the song for you. You can also hum, whistle, or sing the melody of a song to find it.

Use the Google app or widget to find a song

You can also use the Google app or widget on your phone to find a song. The app comes preinstalled on your Android device, so you don't have to install an extra app to identify songs. To find a song using Google, tap the microphone icon and click the Search a song button to identify songs playing near you. You can also hum or whistle a tune to find the song.

Find out a song on Google to get rid of your earworm

Now that you've found that song stuck in your head, it's time to play it on repeat to get over it.