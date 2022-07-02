Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and users are looking for the best deals from retailers. The only thing better than getting a good deal is having access to an exclusive deal that no one else can get. Fortunately, with Amazon's various Echo devices, you can take advantage of a wide range of special, secret deals that will save you money, as long as you use Alexa to order them.

That's right! In addition to timers, questions, smart home control, and the vast array of other functionalities found on devices like the Echo Dot, you can also ask Alexa to get discounted prices on some of your favorite products. The deals are nothing to scoff at either, with significantly discounted Amazon devices, like Kindles and Fire TVs, as well as third party retailer items like headphones and smart speakers, all with discounts up to 50% off.

However, as anyone that's tried to order products with their voice will tell you, the process isn't nearly as easy as Amazon would like it to be. Luckily for you, we're happy to provide you with a bit of information about how you can set your device up for voice shopping, how to get access to these secret discounts from Amazon on your Alexa-powered Echo device, and an easier mode of shopping for deals with Alexa.

How to get your Amazon Echo ready for voice shopping

There’s a chance that your Amazon Echo device is not readily equipped for voice shopping, which could throw a wrench in the works when it comes to getting these secret Amazon deals. Luckily, the process for preparing your Echo device to embark on this auditory shopping experience isn’t too complicated, and you should be able to figure it out in a minute or two.

Even better, just follow these instructions and you’ll be on your way to secret Alexa deals in no time:

1. Make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.

2. Open the Alexa app.

3. Select Devices on the button menu bar.

3 Images

Close

4. Choose the Echo device you wish to shop on.

5. Click the Settings gear icon in the upper right corner.

6. Scroll down until you see Follow-up Mode.

7. Turn on Follow-up Mode.

8. Repeat for all voice shopping devices in the Alexa mobile app.

3 Images

Close

And you’re ready to go! For those that are curious, Follow-up Mode allows Alexa to keep talking to you without the need for the wake-up word (Alexa). During voice shopping, Alexa needs to keep suggesting products and prompting you for responses, so this kind of setting is required to get it done.

How to get secret Alexa-only deals with Amazon Echo

Once your Amazon Echo device is set in Follow-up Mode, you are ready for voice shopping and the secret deals you get with Alexa. All you have to do is say the magic words:

“Alexa, what are my deals?”

Once you’ve done that, Alexa will begin listing off some solid discounts on products you might actually want. As we wrote this article, we came across a Ring Doorbell for 60% off, a Fire TV for 52% off, and an Amazon eero Wi-Fi router for 40% off. These deals do only apply to Amazon Prime Members, so be sure to sign up for your membership before embarking. It comes with Amazon Music too, so there are more perks than just that sweet two-day shipping.

An easier way to get Alexa-only deals

Amazon wants to make voice shopping a thing, as it will provide them with lots of voice data and while facilitating faster shopping in a way in which will let them leverage their technology. However, the reality is that, in 2022, voice shopping is simply not going to be as easy as shopping with a display. Outside of the years of experience online shoppers have had with actually seeing what they're buying, it's going to be hard to get the average user to get on board with voice shopping.

Fortunately, there is an easier way to get Amazon Alexa deals, but it is going to cost you a bit extra: Amazon smart displays. The Echo Show lineup is filled with smart displays that are similarly equipped with Alexa, allowing you to take advantage of these Amazon deals without having to trust that the device is getting your product right. The Echo Show 10 and the Echo Show 15 are both respectable options depending on your budget, whereas the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 might be a bit friendlier to your budget.

The process isn’t any different either. Just ask Alexa “What are my deals?” and the virtual assistant will prompt you with the same discounted products. However, the products will also be shown on your smart display, allowing you to click the ones you’re interested in, rather than saying, “add number 1 to my shopping cart.” Suffice it to say, it’s a much more comfortable shopping experience.