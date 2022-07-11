The Amazon Kindle is often near the top of the list for the best new e-readers. Kindle e-readers are easy to use and can access a massive library of Kindle books. Most mainstream publishers are available through the Kindle Unlimited subscription.

But what if the book you're looking for isn't available? Kindles aren't as locked into the Amazon store as you might think. It's possible to side-load free e-books onto your Kindle and read them at no extra cost.

Set up your Amazon Kindle to receive e-books

To send e-books to your Kindle from outside of Amazon, you need to email the files to the device. There are a couple of things you need to do before that's possible.

Find your Kindle's email address

Each Kindle has a unique email address which you'll need to find. This address lets you send ebooks to your device, and you can even send articles to your Kindle if you want something shorter for your morning commute. Here's how to find your Kindle's unique email address:

Log in to your Amazon account in a web browser. Hover over your account details, then click on Content & Devices. Click Devices in the options bar at the top. Find your Kindle and select it. Write down the email address listed in the Device Summary.

Make sure you keep this email address somewhere you can find it quickly.

Choose the account from which you'll send the e-book files

Next, you'll need to confirm which email address you can use to send your e-books:

Click Preferences in the top bar. Scroll down to Personal Document Settings and open this menu. Scroll down to Approved Personal Document Email List and ensure the address listed is the email account you would like to use.

Once you've completed these steps, you can start loading free e-books onto your Kindle device.

How to import free e-books to your Amazon Kindle using email

Email is the simplest way to import free e-books to your Kindle device. The steps can vary a little depending on the file type, but it's a quick process, no matter what. E-books generally come in one of three file types: Mobi, PDF, or ePub. Below are the steps for each.

Be sure to name the file correctly before importing it. If you don't, it shows up in your Kindle as whatever the filename was when you downloaded it.

How to import e-books (Mobi) to your Kindle using email

Mobi files are the most straightforward file type. Follow these steps to import Mobi files using email.

Compose an email with your Kindle's email as the recipient. Attach the Mobi file to the email. Send the email with no text in the subject bar or body.

After a few minutes, your Kindle syncs, and the book shows in your library (as long as it has a Wi-Fi connection).

How to import e-books (PDF) to your Kindle using email

You have two options when it comes to PDF files. The first option is to send it like a Mobi file using the above steps, which retains all the formatting and graphics of the original PDF. The downside is that the text will likely be small, and you can't alter it.

The best option for importing PDF files to your Kindle is to convert the PDF into a Mobi file, which you can make the Kindle do automatically.

Compose an email with your Kindle's email as the recipient. Attach the PDF file to the email. Add the word Convert in the subject line. Close

It takes a few minutes for the book to appear on your Kindle, but when it does, it is in Mobi format. This means you can adjust line spacing and text size like usual.

How to import e-books (ePub) to your Kindle using email

Finally, there's the ePub format. The Kindle can't read these files natively or convert them to a Mobi file. There are plenty of ways to convert them yourself. Some apps can do this on Android, iOS, Windows PC, or Mac. Using a website like Convertio also gets the job done.

Convert the ePub file to a Mobi file. Compose an email with your Kindle's email as the recipient. Attach the converted Mobi file to the email. Send the email with no text in the subject bar or body.

Once you use these steps to convert and import your free e-book files to your Amazon Kindle, you're all set.

How to import free e-books to your Amazon Kindle using a USB cable

The email method works great for one or two books at a time, but it's inconvenient if you have several to send over at once. You can access the Kindle's file system using a USB cable to drag and drop your files onto the device. The same file type limitations apply here, so make sure you convert your books into a format the Kindle can read.

Connect your Kindle to your PC via a USB cable. Navigate to This PC > Kindle > documents > Downloads > items01. Drag your e-book files into items01.

The new e-books appear in your library when you disconnect your Kindle. Now you can download books onto your Kindle for reading.

What devices are supported?

You can send e-books to any Kindle device, from the Kindle Paperwhite to the Oasis. You can even send them to the Kindle app on your phone or Fire tablet by finding its Kindle email address in the Device Menu.

Where to look for free e-books

There are plenty of ways to access free e-books for your Kindle. Sometimes it's as simple as contacting a self-published author looking to grow their brand. Other times it takes downloading an app from Apple or Android to find the book you want. Below are two of the best ways to find free e-books for the Amazon Kindle.

Kindle store

One of the best places to start is at the source. The Kindle library has a surprising amount of free e-books available. Beyond the free books available to everyone in the Amazon store, prime members have access to a service known as Prime Reading. This feature makes over a thousand books available for borrowing at no extra cost.

E-book apps

Libby is an app developed by OverDrive that's available on Android and iPhone. This is a great option for finding free e-books for users with Samsung tablets or iPads. The app lets you connect your library card and read books that your local library has on its shelves. Most public libraries have catalogs of library books that are available for free download.

E-book websites

Project Gutenberg was founded in 1971 and is the oldest distributor of e-books in the world. This project has over 60,000 e-books in its library, most of which are classics in the public domain. If you're looking for works like A Tale of Two Cities or War and Peace, you'll find them here. The great thing about Project Gutenberg is that you can download each book as a Kindle-optimized Mobi file.

Archive.org is similar to Project Gutenberg but focuses on historical and academic books, so this would be more useful for research than entertainment.

There are many opportunities to find free e-books, and you're bound to find something to read no matter what genre you're interested in.

Free e-books of any kind on your device

Free Kindle books are a great budget option for personal entertainment. Keep an eye out for exciting deals on Kindles as well as e-books and audiobooks. If you or someone in your family doesn't have a Kindle but still wants to read e-books, don't fret. There are plenty of great e-reader apps for your phone or tablet.