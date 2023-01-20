If you want to look back on great, or not so great, listening experiences, a fun way to do so is Spotify Wrapped, a personalized list of your greatest hits of the year. Whether you are new to Spotify or a veteran listener Wrapped has fun features and interesting insights into your listening habits. As long as you listened to Spotify throughout the year, Wrapped will become available in early December. You can check your habits throughout the year in Spotify's Recently Played tab.

Wrapped has many features such as 2022's Listening Personality that change each year. These are displayed in a format similar to Instagram Stories™ and are shareable to social media or messenger apps. Even if you aren’t a big Spotify listener, Wrapped also covers overall listening stats by genre and artist.

Spotify Wrapped? Never heard of it.

Spotify Wrapped is similar to Facebook's Year in Rreview and was implemented in 2016. Wrapped is accessible between December 1st and the 31st for that year. Between January and October, Spotify tracks your listening habits by genre, artist, album, and song. Do you share your account with friends, relatives, or kids? Wrapped does not discriminate and includes their listening habits in your Wrapped review.

Wrapped shows how many minutes you spent listening to a song that can be shared meme-style. Enjoy a good year-end call-out, but the stats don’t end there. Check how many artists you listened to and which artist you listened to most, complete with percentile rankings. Wrapped has standard features and one special feature each year. For 2022, the special feature assigns a Listening Personality. Your personality type is based on what and how much you listened. For some, it is a bit judge-y but hilarious, and for others, it's a spot-on but fun widget.

How do I find my Wrapped playlists?

Despite Wrapped being a separate year-end event on Spotify, your it can be a bit difficult to locate. You can access it on your Android phone browser, so there are a few methods to find your Wrapped story and associated music mixes.

From Spotify Wrapped announcement banner on your app's home page

Open the Spotify app on your phone or tablet. A banner will announce that your Spotify Wrapped is live. Tap the banner. It will take you directly to your Wrapped story. 3 Images Close

If you don’t see the banner on your homescreen, don’t fret! Wrapped shows up most of the time, but it's now always the case. For some, this is a version issue, and updating Spotify will enable the banner. However, in the fashion of technology, the Wrapped banner may not show at all. In this case, you can search for Wrapped in the app or with a mobile browser.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped list if you do not see the banner in your app

Open the Spotify app on your phone or tablet. Look for Your 2022 in review heading; you may need to scroll. Beneath this heading will be your Wrapped 2022 story and Personalized playlists. 2 Images Close

How to find Wrapped using search in Spotify app

Open the Spotify app on your phone or tablet. Tap the search button. On the search page, beneath Browse All, there is a tab for 2022 Wrapped. Click this. This opens the best of 2022 for all Spotify. 3 Images Close Scroll until you see Your 2022 in review heading. Beneath that is your Wrapped story and personalized Wrapped playlists.

How to find Spotify Wrapped on your mobile browser

If you can't find Spotify Wrapped from the app homepage or app search, you can manually access it from your mobile browser.

Make sure your phone or tablet has the Spotify app installed and you are signed in. Open your browser. Type in: spotify.com/us/wrapped. This will take you to the Spotify Wrapped page. 2 Images Close Look for Listen to 2022 highlights here and click the link. This should open up the Wrapped page on your Spotify app. 2 Images Close Look for the Your 2022 in review heading; this may require scrolling. Beneath this is your Wrapped story and personalized albums. Close

What features does the Wrapped story have?

At long last, you’ve found Wrapped! Now you can look at all the features and statistics it has, with a little comparison to how many other people in the world are listening to the same things as you. Wrapped will open a series of story slides.

How many genres you have listened to

Your top genres

A thematic breakdown of your listening day

Your total listening time in minutes

The song you listened to the most

How many different songs you've played

Your top five repeated songs

A link to your Wrapped playlist and offer to save it to your library

These are standard features of Spotify Wrapped with special features specific to each year. For example, 2022’s Listening Personality feature. The next slide is ‘Your year on one page’ and shows the previous story slides in a condensed format.

How to share Wrapped stats

Although Wrapped stats are fun to check out, they are more fun when friends and followers can see them. Music, podcasts, and favorite artists are great ways to open up conversations and meet new people. Wrapped slides are designed for easy social media sharing, but they can also be saved and shared through messaging apps or as keepsakes.

Social media sharing

Thankfully, sharing from Wrapped to social media is easy. Return to Wrapped and tap or swipe to the slide you want to share.

At the bottom of each slide is an icon to Share this story. Click that. Select what platform you want to share to; Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp, and Snapchat are common options. Add additional messages or thoughts on your Wrapped results. Close

Save and share with friends

If you don't have or are uncomfortable using social media, no worries. Spotify Wrapped lets you save slides and share them from your gallery to messaging apps such as Discord and WhatsApp.

Return to Spotify homepage and click on Wrapped. Go to the slide you want to share. Take a screenshot of the screen or click the Share button. It will save to your phone gallery. Close

You will need to crop the screenshot in ‘Photo Edit’ on your phone or tablet to remove the Spotify background.

How to access your Spotify Wrapped from previous years

Unfortunately, accessing previous Wrapped stories on the Spotify app is impossible. So be sure to save any screenshots or share any slides from your stories before they disappear on January 1st.

You can, however, access Wrapped playlists from previous years. There are several ways to do this; save it to your library when prompted in Wrapped story, as mentioned in the ‘Features of Wrapped story’ section above. If you missed this or cannot find it, don’t worry, you can still save the album.

Save Wrapped playlist to library

Open Wrapped in Spotify. Click on your Wrapped album. Select Add to your library. Your playlist has been saved to your Spotify library and can be accessed anytime.

This is only available for the current year, but Wrapped playlists still exist. You will need to access the Spotify archive to find them.

Wrapped in Spotify archives

This method takes a bit of work, but after opening the playlist from Spotify’s archive, it can be saved to your library by clicking the heart icon.

Open a browser on your phone or tablet with the Spotify app installed and signed in. In the search bar, type: https://open.spotify.com/genre/2021-page Replace 2021 with 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, or 2016 to access that year’s Wrapped. 3 Images Close

Can I disable Spotify Wrapped?

Wrapped is a fun way for users to share their music style, but it is not free of criticism. Some people may not enjoy their listening to being recorded. Although some Spotify users have asked Spotify to add an option to disable Wrapped, this feature is not available. Hopefully, the future will bring more options to Wrapped.

Check your listening habits all year

Between listening to old Wrapped playlists and vibing to new music, you may want to check out how Spotify tracks your info throughout the year. This can be done passively through daily recommendations and weekly playlists the app will recommend or more directly.

Open the Spotify app. In the top right corner, press the clock icon. This opens a page with your most recent listens. 2 Images Close

You can keep up with your listening habits on this page, but it does not give all the stats provided in the yearly Wrapped story.

That’s a wrap

A year of music is a big chunk of time, and looking back on everything you’ve listened to can be fun and enlightening. Wrapped tracks everything, so what better way to reflect than some personalized and shareable meme-ified stats. Share them through chats, text, and social media, or save them for your own memories. No matter what you want to do, Wrapped is a fun feature. Spotify isn’t the only platform showcasing user tastes; there are other platforms to listen and keep tabs on your habits!