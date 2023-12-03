Spotify offers a neat social integration to find and follow your friends on the music streaming platform. You can check their listening habits and browse their favorite new music, artists, and Spotify playlists. You can search for your friends via their username or connect your account to Facebook to find them on the go.

Over the years, Spotify has doubled down on social integration with features like Group Sessions, Spotify Wrapped, Collaborative Playlists, and Facebook setup. Whether you use Spotify Premium on a desktop, iPhone, or a top budget Android phone, you can easily add friends with or without Facebook.

How to add friends on Spotify without Facebook

If you don't want to deal with the Facebook setup in Spotify, search for your friend's name to add the person. The only issue is you may see several similar Spotify users popping up in the search bar, making it difficult to find the person.

Instead of digging through dozens of search results, use a Spotify username to find the person. A Spotify username is auto-assigned when you sign up on the platform, and it is unique to each account. You can't change your username. While there isn't a way to check your Spotify username on Android, you can find it on the company's iOS app.

Open the Spotify app and select your account picture at the top. View your profile. Close Go to your Spotify account and find your username. Long tap it to copy and share. Close

Spotify desktop users can find their username using the steps below.

Launch the Spotify desktop app. Select your account picture in the upper-right corner and open Account. Select Edit profile. Find your username.

When you have your friend's username, search it on Spotify, open their profile, and tap Follow.

How to add friends on Spotify with Facebook

You can connect your Facebook account to Spotify and pull up your friends list from the popular social media platform. You no longer need to deal with cumbersome Spotify usernames. Follow the steps below to find and follow your Facebook friends on Spotify. We start with mobile apps.

Spotify mobile apps

Spotify uses a similar user interface for iOS and Android. We use Spotify for Android in the screenshots below. You can follow these steps on Spotify for iPhone, too.

Open Spotify on your phone. Tap your circular account picture in the upper-left corner. View your profile. Tap the three-dot menu beside Edit. Close Select Find friends. Select Connect Facebook. If the Facebook app is installed on your phone, Spotify fetches your account details automatically. Otherwise, you may need to sign in with your account details. Close Tap Continue as a user, and you are good to go. Close

You'll see your Facebook friends on Spotify. Add them to your friends list.

Spotify desktop

If you prefer Spotify Mac or Windows, check the steps below to explore Facebook integration.

Launch Spotify on the desktop. Select the friends icon at the top. Click the Add friend icon. Select Connect with Facebook. A new window pop-ups in Spotify. Enter your account details. Upon successful authentication, your Facebook friends appear in the same menu. Select the Follow button to check your friends' music tastes, listening activities, playlists, and more.

Check friend activity on Spotify

You can check your friend's activity pane from the Spotify desktop. Launch the Spotify web player and open the activity pane in the upper-right corner.

If you don't see your friend's listening activity, ask them to allow permission from Spotify settings.

Open Spotify and select your profile picture at the top of the screen. Go to Settings. Scroll down and turn on the Share my listening activity on Spotify toggle.

If your friend started a private session, you can't see their activity. Private sessions automatically end after six hours.

How to remove a friend from Spotify

You can remove someone from your friends list on Spotify.

Open Spotify and go to your profile (check the steps above). Select Following. Glance over your friends list. Tap the checkmark beside someone to remove them. Close

Complete your Spotify setup

Apart from live friend activities, Spotify is packed with useful features like listening history, podcasts, private sessions, weekly playlists, and more. You can also download your favorite songs and playlists before hitting the road on a long weekend.

However, the Spotify experience isn't completely glitch-free. If you run into app crashes, audio quality problems, network connectivity issues, or missing playlists, check our dedicated troubleshooting guide to fix the problem.