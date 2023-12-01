Google Maps is a wonderful tool filled with interesting details about locations around the world, and one of the most useful things to know about an area is its elevation. You might expect it to be easy to find elevation measurements on Google Maps, but it's somewhat hidden.

When walking, jogging, or biking, it's essential to know whether you'll climb a hill on an outing or if it's an easy path to travel. Here's how to locate that important information. You might also be curious to learn the height of your current location.

You can go to maps.google.com on a Windows PC or a Mac or use the Google Maps app. It's built into most Android phones, even low-cost models, and it works with the iPhone.

How to find elevation on Google Maps

The secret to finding elevation information in Google Maps is knowing how mapmakers think about elevation. The most common map type in modern times is a street map. Before roads covered the nation, hills, valleys, and bodies of water were more notable landmarks than street signs, roads, and highways.

That's why topographical or terrain maps were invented. These two-dimensional maps provide height data with visual cues. Google Maps shows a terrain map as contour lines that highlight elevation changes. Here's how to switch to Google Maps terrain map:

Open Google Maps and use the search bar to find the location of interest. Hover over (or tap) the Layers icon to open the menu and select Terrain. Zoom into a shaded region, which indicates hills or mountains. Note the light brown numbers along the lines. In the example image, 400' is the elevation along that contour line. Zoom in further to see more details. You might observe more than one contour line and elevation number.

Contour lines and elevation metrics aren't available for some zoom levels. If you don't see the information you need, zoom in or out.

How to get a 3D view in Google Maps

The contour lines and elevation markings in Google Maps can be hard to understand. If you're trying to get a sense of how steep the incline of a trail is before hiking it, the 3D view can help. This works on a Chromebook, Windows PC, or a Mac but not on a mobile device.

In the Layers menu, select Satellite. Choose 3D mode in the lower-right corner. Drag the map to see the location of the interest. Hold the Control key while dragging to see from a lower angle, which helps you visualize elevation.

How to get more precise elevation data

If you need more precise elevation data, use Google Earth, which is available as an app and works in a web browser.

Elevation is provided in the information card for some locations.

It's easy to find the elevation of a spot, even if it doesn't have a card.

In Google Earth, right click (tap and hold with a phone) the place of interest, then select Get info. At the bottom of the pop-up window, you'll see elevation. Change units by selecting the menu button to the right of the elevation.

Google Earth Pro

If you like Google Earth and want more features, download the free Google Earth Pro app. It contains more data and lets you control how it appears. You can also create elevation profiles, data that hikers and climbers might need to know.

To learn more, check out our guide to Google Earth Pro.

More Google Maps features

If you like to use Google Maps' 3D view, check out Street View. It puts you right on the road, so you can preview what it will look like when you drive to an area that's new to you. We have a guide that explains how to access Google Maps Street View.