Sometimes, you type a long post on Facebook and, before you can share it, you get stuck into an important matter that you need to attend to. Instead of typing everything from scratch, save your post as a draft and complete it later. Unlike other social media apps, drafts on Facebook work differently and can be hard to find on mobile apps and desktops. Whether you use Facebook on the web, iPhone, or a top budget Android phone, read along to learn to find your incomplete posts.

The steps to find your drafts on Facebook differ on the desktop and mobile apps. We start with the mobile apps and move to the web version.

Find drafts on Facebook for Android

When you leave a Facebook post as a draft, you receive a notification from the app stating that your draft was saved. Let's check it in action.

Facebook for Android saves your unfinished posts for three days. After that, your draft expires, and you can't retrieve it.

Open Facebook and write a post using the top menu. Tap the Back button and select Save as draft. 2 Images Close You receive an alert from Facebook about your saved draft. Open the notification center and tap Facebook alert. Check your Facebook drafts. Tap the three-dot menu beside a draft. Discard it or tap Open draft to complete the post. 2 Images Close

Sometimes, you may accidentally dismiss a Facebook notification on your Android phone. In that case, find Facebook alerts from the Notification History menu. You can read our dedicated guide to check notification history on your Android phone.

Check Facebook drafts on iPhone or iPad

Facebook for iPhone only saves one draft at a time. You may receive an alert from Facebook to complete your post. You can also use the same What's on your mind menu to find your draft.

Open Facebook on your iPhone and tap What's on your mind at the top. Write a post and tap the X mark in the upper-left corner. Tap Save Draft. 2 Images Close You can close Facebook and reopen it at any time. Tap What's on your mind and find your unfinished draft. 2 Images Close

Check drafts for your Facebook pages

If you manage several Facebook pages, the experience is better on Meta Business Suite.

Download Meta Business Suite from the App Store. Launch Business Suite and connect your Facebook account. The app displays your Facebook pages. Tap + at the bottom and select Post. 2 Images Close Type your post and tap Next. Tap the radio button beside Save as draft. Tap Save Draft. 2 Images Close Expand the small menu below Posts and select Draft. You can check your drafts saved on your Facebook page. Tap the three-dot menu beside it and make the necessary changes. You can edit it, publish the post, schedule it for a convenient time, or delete it. 2 Images Close

Other people who have access to your Facebook business account or page can see your unfinished drafts. You can review their access in the Page Roles menu.

Find your drafts on Facebook for desktop

Facebook web doesn't support drafts for your personal posts. When you write a post and switch to another tab, Facebook asks you to keep editing your current post or leave the page. When you leave the current page, you lose access to your current draft. However, when you manage your Facebook pages on the web, go to Meta Business Suite and find your drafts.

Launch Facebook on the web and sign in with your account details. Select Pages from the sidebar. It shows your current pages connected to your Facebook account. Click Meta Business Suite. Select Create post at the top. Enter the post text and check the preview from the sidebar. Instead of publishing or checking scheduling options, click Finish later to save it as a draft. Go to the previous menu and check your Draft posts. Click See all. Find your saved drafts with the original creator and last updated date. Edit your draft or click the three-dot menu beside it and check other options like Publish now, Schedule post, Delete post, or Copy post ID.

Complete your Facebook posts

Facebook could do a better job of saving your drafts. It's a basic feature of any social media app, and users shouldn't need to hoop through multiple menus to find their half-finished posts.

You don't need to publish your Facebook at odd hours. You can time your posts to get the maximum views and traction on the social media platform. Read our dedicated guide to schedule a Facebook post and free up your time.